Resident hair chameleon Khloe Kardashian has ditched her bob in favor of mid-length extensions (courtesy of celeb hairstylist Justine Marjan) showing just how versatile this how makeover queen really is. Refresh: back in September KoKo changed up her look with some tousled blonde extensions for a hot minute and now they are back. But that’s not the only hair switch she’s made recently. We live for Khloe’s constantly changing style, from high-ponytails to adorable half-up hair with extension or even the bluntest of bobs, she is always tressed to kill. Check out some of our favorite Khloe K. hair looks over the last six months!