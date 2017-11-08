Resident hair chameleon Khloe Kardashian has ditched her bob in favor of mid-length extensions (courtesy of celeb hairstylist Justine Marjan) showing just how versatile this how makeover queen really is. Refresh: back in September KoKo changed up her look with some tousled blonde extensions for a hot minute and now they are back. But that’s not the only hair switch she’s made recently. We live for Khloe’s constantly changing style, from high-ponytails to adorable half-up hair with extension or even the bluntest of bobs, she is always tressed to kill. Check out some of our favorite Khloe K. hair looks over the last six months!
Tressed to Kill
5 Looks That Prove Khloe Kardashian Is a True Hair Chameleon: Extensions, Bobs and More Styles
