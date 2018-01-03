Like mother, like daughter! Kris Jenner is kicking off 2018 with a brand new look: she’s blonde. The momager extraordinaire took to Instagram on January 2 to debut her fresh update to her pixie — a platinum dye job.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Jenner with blonde hair — in the fall she sported a light-hued wig that’s a dead ringer for her current style! And the matriarch isn’t the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family who has gone blonde recently. Not only is daughter Kim Kardashian currently rocking an icy platinum mane, but Kylie Jenner has also been platinum in the last year. And let’s not forget, momma-to-be Khloe is the family’s signature blondie. Taking after her daughters’ style isn’t lost on mommy Kris though, she acknowledged it with her Instagram post. “January 2nd back at work here we go!!! Makeup: @makeupbyariel Hair: @chrisappleton1#MotherDaughterTuesday#happynewyear2018,” she wrote.

Looking to make a change to platinum? Jenner’s mane maestro Chris Appleton also shared some tips for the look along with the pic on Instagram. Not only did he advise using Olaplex (a treatment that prevents breakage) on your hair if you’re thinking of crossing over to the blonde side (even if you’re not going platinum), but he also recommended a new product to ensure that your new silvery strands look smooth, sleek and frizz-free — not fried. His secret: ColorWow Dreamcoat, an anti-humidity treatment that lasts three shampoos and works with heat activation to seal the cuticle so the hair looks super silky, no matter what the weather is.

Another key to maintaining a killer dye job like a Kardashian? Protein treatments. Kim treated her recently bleached locks at the Nexxus salon in NYC with one of their protein rich treatments to restore the hair from any dye-induced damage. Not in NYC? No problem. You can pick up one of the Nexxus at-home protein treatments at your local Ulta and get your glam on like the most famous family in reality TV.

