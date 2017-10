Showing off those curves! Dancing With the Stars’ Karina Smirnoff put her killer bod on display in a mismatched bikini in L.A. on Sunday, October 29. But she’s not the only one working a swimsuit these days. See Miley Cyrus, Jessica Alba, Hilary Duff, Fergie and more stars in the sexiest bikinis of 2017 — so far. Work it, ladies!