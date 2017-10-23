Like mother, like daughter? Kim Kardashian went platinum blonde in September, but did Kris Jenner just follow in her footsteps?

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch, who usually sports a dark cropped hairdo, is suddenly showing off a platinum blonde coif on social media.

“Caption this … mine is SWF,” Kardashian wrote in an Instagram photo of her 61-year-old mom posing with her new blonde hair, a red Birkin bag, sunglasses, a white fur and a martini. SWF references the movie Single White Female, where Jennifer Jason Leigh’s character gets the exact same hair cut and color as Jane Fonda’s, but Jenner is actually giving us Cruella de Vil vibes in this getup!

Stylish isn’t sure if Jenner really decided to dye her locks the same color as her daughter’s, or if this just a wig and she’s trying on her Halloween costume early. Maybe she’s planning to dress up as her 37-year-old daughter for Halloween?

Whether they have the same hair or not, there’s no doubt that Jenner and Kardashian look strikingly similar. In an Instagram photo Khloe Kardashian posted for her older sister’s birthday, Kanye West’s wife has her hair done in tight braids, making many users think the pic was of Jenner.

“Your mothers double,” one fan wrote. “I thought Kim was Kris Jenner!” someone added. “Legit thought that was Kris!” another person commented.

Do you think Jenner’s new platinum ‘do is the real deal?

