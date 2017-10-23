For her 37th birthday, Kim Kardashian enjoyed some much-needed relaxation. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her husband, Kanye West, celebrated over the weekend at the exclusive Amangiri resort in Canyon Point, Utah.

“It was just the two of them, no kids,” a source tells Us Weekly of the couple’s romantic getaway.

Kardashian showed off the stunning remote hideaway in a series of photos on her Instagram Story on Sunday, October 22. “Most relaxing bday trip! #Amangiri,” she captioned one snap of the panoramic Grand Circle canyons that surround the five-star resort.

And even though she was out of town, the birthday girl still got plenty of wishes from her loved ones. She posted pictures of the numerous white floral arrangements that she received from friends including Simon Huck, designer Alexander Wang, jeweler Lorraine Schwartz and the KUWTK crew. She even showed off an autographed copy of Hillary Clinton‘s new memoir, What Happened.

Kardashian and West, 40, have had plenty to celebrate as of late. Us exclusively revealed in July that the couple, who tied the knot in May 2014, are expecting their third child together, a baby girl, via surrogate. Kardashian confirmed the news in a recent trailer for season 14 of KUWTK, telling sister Khloé Kardashian over FaceTime, “We’re having a baby!”

Kim isn’t the only expectant member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. In late September, it was revealed that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her first bundle of joy with boyfriend Travis Scott. Just a few days later, Us broke the news that Khloé, 33, is also pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Though Kylie, 20, and Khloé have stayed mum, a source previously told Us that KUWTK “will heavily document the pregnancies.”

