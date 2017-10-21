Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner were among the family members and friends who wished Kim Kardashian a happy 37th birthday on Saturday, October 21.

The mom to be, 33, who’s expecting her first child with NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson, posted a sweet Instagram pic of her big sister with daughter North West, who was pulling a funny face, and wrote, “Happy birthday Keeks!!! Cheers to another year and to being blessed!!! You have no idea how much I love you and look up to you! You’re such an incredible wife, mommy and sister! I’m so grateful for you! May this year be better than your last! May it also just be the beginning! Have the happiest of birthdays my Keeks!”

Happy birthday to my beauty @kimkardashian!! You are beautiful inside and out, the most loving mommy and wife, incredible business woman and loyal friend. You are such a blessing, and I am grateful to God for giving me you as a daughter. I love you! Mommy. Xo #ProudMama #HappyBirthdayKim A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

Momager Jenner shared an adorable throwback photo with her second-oldest child. “Happy birthday to my beauty @kimkardashian!!” Jenner, 61, wrote. “You are beautiful inside and out, the most loving mommy and wife, incredible business woman and loyal friend. You are such a blessing, and I am grateful to God for giving me you as a daughter. I love you! Mommy. Xo #ProudMama #HappyBirthdayKim.”

Happy Birthday Kimberly Noel Kardashian West! I couldn’t imagine life without you by my side. Wishing you the world! A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 21, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, posted a sexy photo with her sibling, writing, “Happy Birthday Kimberly Noel Kardashian West! I couldn’t imagine life without you by my side. Wishing you the world!”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians executive producer Ryan Seacrest, 42, also offered up birthday greetings, captioning a photo with Kim, “There’s never a dull moment trying to keep up with you happy birthday @kimkardashian.”

There’s never a dull moment trying to keep up with you – happy bday @kimkardashian! A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Oct 21, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

Happy bday sis I can’t imagine life without you, love you! “Say cheese” A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on Oct 20, 2017 at 11:56pm PDT

Kim’s close friend Larsa Pippen, 43, posted a pic on Instagram that showed her and Kim taking each other’s photo. “Happy bday sis I can’t imagine life without you, love you! ‘Say cheese,’” she captioned the pic.

Kim responded to all the birthday love with an Instagram post of her own, sharing a photo of crystals, she wrote, “Thank you everyone for all of the love & light this year on my birthday! I love seeing all of your messages, they make me so happy. I love you!”

Saturday marks the start of an exciting new year for the mom of two — she’s expecting her third child with rapper husband Kanye West via surrogate. Their new baby girl will be born early in 2018, around the same time that Khloé is expected to give birth and half-sister Kylie Jenner, 20, is also set to deliver her first child — a baby girl — with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

