Someone call Jon Snow — winter is here. Given the frigid temperatures much of the Northern hemisphere is experiencing, Stylish has recently been participating in the pastime of hunting uber heavy coat options that read modern-day Game of Thrones to steel ourselves from the cold. But then Bella Hadid stepped out in Aspen wearing an adorably nubby and practical I.AM.Gia Pixie Teddy Coat, proving that we don’t all have to rock heavy furs to live through the frigid temperatures. Sherpa-style coats will also keep us toasty. We curated our favorite iterations of the look so you can get in on this functional, but cute trend — shop!

By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.