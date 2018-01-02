We’ve barely waved goodbye to 2017 and we already have the first must-try hairstyle of 2018 thanks to momma-to-be Khloe Kardashian: Botticelli curls. The reality TV star rocked the look reminiscent of the famous artist’s Venus painting courtesy of celebrity stylist Justine Marjan, who created the groomed and romantic look for Kardashian to rock on New Year’s Eve.

The Best Celebrity Beach Bodies of 2018: Stars Like Jennifer Aniston Workin’ it in Bikinis and Swimsuits

Luckily for Us, Marjan shared the steps to get the look to her Instagram Story following the festivities so get in on the modern Renaissance-esque look. And spoiler: it requires a hair tool we didn’t see coming!

Marjan started by prepping the Good American founder’s damp hair with Tresemme Beauty Full Mousse and Christophe Robin Paris Volume Mist and then blew her blond strands dry with the ghd air blowdryer.

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Sports Diamond ‘Mommy’ Bracelet

The next step is crucial: flip hair to one side and then use a 1-inch curling to curl tiny pieces of hair in ringlet curls. Be sure to alternate directions to give the look more dimension and volume, and spray with R+Co Vicious hairspray before and after you wrap each section around the iron.

Plot twist! Once you’ve curled your entire head of hair, Marjan actually suggests taking a flat iron (she used the ghd platinum flat iron) slowly over each section to relax each curl oh-so-slightly. Then she applied R+Co Trophy Texture and Shine Spray generously and brushed out the curls with a Sheila Stotts brush, which she used to lightly back-brush each section.

For the finishing touch, she scrunched in Fat Boy Hair Sea Salt Pomade and more hairspray for big, bouncy, full look that has Us thinking that 2018 will be a year for major curls!

By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!