We’re calling it: if 2017 was a taster-test for the clear boot, 2018 it’s going to be a full-on trend. Our proof: supermodel of the moment Kaia Gerber stepped out for a Chanel Coco Mademoiselle event in Hong Kong on Thursday, January 11, wearing the iconic brand’s iteration of the style.

Gerber’s look was decidedly feminine, proving that the edgy style can be adapted for a girlier aesthetic. Her look breakdown was simple: A ruffled ivory Chanel mini dress that was demure and cute (but still sophisticated), simple makeup and loose cool-girl waves. And of course, to pull everything together, clear Chanel midi-boots with a white cap-toe. The key here: the boots are incredibly futuristic and avant-garde so Gerber’s pairing them with a contrasting dress style and effortless hair and makeup synthesized the style to her own aesthetic without looking like she was trying too hard. Another key point: she kept the accessories to a minimum.

The modeling prodigy isn’t the first to wear clear boots — Kim Kardashian has been rocking the look for the past few years, debuting the style in a thigh-high version following her husband’s Yeezy collection that contained the statement piece. Then her supermodel sister, Kendall Jenner, took the look for a spin by pairing a midi-boot with black fishnets with jeans as she took in a basketball court side. Kardashian and her sister both modeled how to rock the look in a more seductive way, but Kaia has provided the secret for how to rock the style in a more tame and subdued (but still stylish) way.

