If 2017 was the year of the statement jewel, perhaps 2018 will be the year of the understated bauble. Case in point: Kaia Gerber’s dainty heart necklace that she wore in an Instagram pic that she posted to her account.

The supermodel has been indulging in some downtime (which is understandable after her whirlwind year as an up-and-coming catwalk queen), but hasn’t been lazy about her killer looks. First she rocked a cropped, fuzzy cardigan that inspired us all to add a little sass to our winter bundling. And now? She’s making Us all want to reach for our heart-shaped necklaces of the early aughts.

Not only does the modeling prodigy’s delicate diamond heart add a touch of whimsy and femininity to her casual and cool outfit, but it’s the perfect accompaniment to just about every look. Besides, why wear your heart on your sleeve when you can just wear it around your neck?

Gerber was also wearing another piece of the moment: statement hoops. Silver hoops may be a classic look that works on a woman of any age, but Gerber’s pair is distinctly of the moment because her earrings are chunky, as opposed to slivers — the perfect strong juxtaposition to a delicate necklace on a slim chain.

Our new style rule? When in doubt, throw on a dainty necklace and a pair of chunky hoops and call it a day. Then maybe make like a mini-supermodel and post a selfie to document the chic for posterity! Or add a pair of cool-girl combat boots a la Gerber for the ultimate supermodel style mastery.

