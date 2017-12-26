Kaia Gerber wore a cropped sweater with denim cutoffs, so we all wear cropped sweaters with denim cutoffs — well, sort of. While not all of us may not have the pleasure of warm enough weather to rock shorts in December, Gerber does make the case for grabbing a cropped sweater. The cute update on a classic can be paired with relaxed denim, leather pants, slip dresses, and blouses galore — and it’s the perfect way to add a subtle sultry vibe when the temperatures are too frosty to show too much skin. Sold? Us too! Check out some of our favorite cropped sweaters that we will be swapping into our wardrobes ASAP.

