Calvin Klein is serving Us a double dose of Gerber glamour! Kaia and Presley Gerber are walking in their supermodel mom’s footstep — and have landed a pretty major campaign for Spring 2018 with Calvin Klein.

The modeling prodigies posed together for shots for the upcoming collection from the brand that are part of the #MyCalvins ads called “Our Youth.” “The evolved #MyCalvins concept has family at its center. This campaign captures these bonds and brings to life different ways we can inspire families — both born and made — to connect with one another, and celebrate the things that unite us,” said the brand in a statement via press release.

And what could be more adorable than siblings posing together? In one of the shots, Kaia appears with her big brother sitting on the floor with his arm protectively slung across her. While the up-and-coming supermodel is wearing dark double-denim jacket and leather boots included — a Kaia classic, if we say so ourselves), her brother rocks a jean vest and a logo baseball cap, as well as matching boots. If that’s not an argument for wearing #twinning looks with your older sibling, we don’t know what is.

Upon the announcement of the campaign, Kaia Instagrammed some of the images with the caption, “Beyond excited to be a part of the new CALVIN KLEIN JEANS campaign with my brother. thank you thank you.”

This isn’t the first major moment for Kaia with Calvin Klein. She made her Calvin Klein runway debut this past fall, but this is her first ad campaign with the classic American brand.

Kaia and Presley have modeled in campaigns together before, most recently with Omega timepieces, but in that instance, it was a family affair with mom and dad appearing in the campaign too.

Proof: nothing should become you and your family — not even your Calvins.

