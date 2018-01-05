Long live the ‘90s redux! First it was plaid, then it was grunge, and yet another late 20th century trend is primed for a comeback: cargo pants. The utilitarian look has been sported by the likes of Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber in the last few months — and they’ve demonstrated that functional pants add edge and fashion-forward flair to any casual outfit. Want to get in on their style? Shop our cargo pants faves here!

