We’re Never Letting These Espadrille Sandals Leave Our Feet





Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

How much do you hate heels? Be honest, because we’re about to be. We love the look of them and all, and are obviously fans of the height boost they give us, but even the comfiest of heels tend to still be on the more uncomfortable side. That’s why we are so thrilled that platform shoes have made such a huge and successful comeback!

When we combine the benefits of platforms with the beachy look of espadrilles, we have a winning shoe, and that’s exactly what we have here. It just so happens to be from one of our favorite footwear brands, too!

See it: Get the Steve Madden Kimmie Espadrille Sandal for just $70 at Zappos!

The Steve Madden Kimmie sandals are “perfect for spring” and a “go-to shoe” for summer, according to over 100 reviewers. These reviewers are praising this shoe for being “very comfortable” to the point that they can “walk around in them all day,” even straight out of the box! They say the “straps fit perfectly,” too, not constricting our foot or leaving it to slide around loosely.

One shopper they “can’t wait to wear them on vacation,” and we take special notice of comments like this. Bringing a shoe on vacation is basically one of the top testimonials we can give. We can only pack so much in our suitcase, so the fact that these Kimmies are making the cut is an amazing sign!

These open-toe sandals are strappy, but they’re slip-on style, meaning we won’t need to deal with any buckles, zippers or hook-and-loop closures to put them on and take them off. The ankle strap is elasticized, so we can easily stretch it to slip our foot in, and once we’re set, it’ll keep us sturdy. There are also two straps running horizontally across the vamp to keep our foot in place (and looking cute)!

See it: Get the Steve Madden Kimmie Espadrille Sandal for just $70 at Zappos!

This shoe has a molded cork footbed that contours to our foot for maximal comfort. Our foot’s shape curves and dips, so why shouldn’t our shoe take that into account? The cork also helps to absorb impact as we walk, which is always a plus, especially if we’re trekking around on hard ground, such as a poolside patio or beach boardwalk! Good thing the contrasting outsole is textured to keep us safe from falling victim to any puddles or spills!

This Steve Madden sandal’s 1 ½-inch platform perfectly complements the 2-inch heel, giving us that much more height, but without adding any of the typical struggles we associate with heels. We’ll be cruising!

This sandal is currently available in seven colors. Black and white are excellent choices for an everyday shoe, as is the neutral Blush. Into blues? Us too. That’s why we love both the regular blue and navy shade, which sort of resembles denim! We also happen to be big fans of animal prints, and that’s why we’re happy to report that there are two to choose from: snake and leopard! Decisions, decisions!

These Steve Madden sandals will be in style for a long time to come, and we want to wear them every day. We might have to move to a tropical island to make it happen, but let Us think about it for a second. Okay, second’s over. Where’s our suitcase and passport?

See it: Get the Steve Madden Kimmie Espadrille Sandal for just $70 at Zappos!

Not your style? Check out more from Steve Madden here and all other sandals available at Zappos here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!