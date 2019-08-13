



We’re all a little superficial when it comes to shoes! Everyone is always looking for a pretty pair over a practical pair, and understandably so. The last thing anyone wants is to wear something unflattering, but we still want to look and feel comfortable! How do we get the best of both worlds?

Thankfully, we found just the pair! They’re both comfortable and chic, and check all of our boxes. Who knew we’d use the words “pretty” and “practical” to ever describe a pair of Crocs?

See it: Grab a pair of the Women’s Capri Mules for $50, available at Crocs! Now, for a limited time, take an additional 35% off with code: CAPRIMULE35 at checkout!

According to one reviewer, the Women’s Capri Mule is the “dressy-casual pair” we didn’t know we needed. We happen to agree, and even more so after seeing both sensational shades.

The black shade is a classic, and it matches with everything in our wardrobes!. One reviewer loved it for everything from “skirts to dress pants!” The khaki/tumbleweed version is lighter and brighter, plus it’s the perfect way to upgrade a day-to-day neutral. It’s just as wearable as the black, too! We’re rocking ours with anything from button-up shirts and jeans to floral frocks and a blazer at work. Make no mistake, there’s no wrong way to go here. Reviewers continuously found themselves also “needing the black” or “needing the khaki” after purchasing the opposite pair!

See it: Grab a pair of the Women’s Capri Mules for $50, available at Crocs! Now, for a limited time, take an additional 35% off with code: CAPRIMULE35 at checkout!

Want to know what’s even better than the two insanely chic colors?

How unbelievably comfortable this mule is. So many reviewers cannot stop raving about it. One reviewer loved how supportive it was for her “flat feet,” while another loved how gentle it was for her “nerve-damaged” ones. So many others also echoed similar sentiments! So what makes these shoes so special?

Let’s start with the lightweight insole. It’s designed with the brand’s signature Dual Crocs Comfort, and it’s a complete game-changer. It’s soft and supportive, and the second anyone steps into it, it’ll so blissfully comfortable, it’ll be like walking on Cloud Nine, literally. No one will be counting down the minutes until they can take them off. No way, not here. Everyone will be loving the cradled comfort and support these offer, and it’s impossible not to!

We’re also major fans of the perforated holes throughout the exterior. On those super hot days, they’ll work overtime as a vent that will air things out with each and every step. This only furthers its case for versatility!

We now understand the reviewers who said this shoe was perfect with any T-shirt and jean short! But that’s not to dismiss the reviewer who said it was also perfect when “worn to work all week long” in the fall and winter. We know, amazing! So many reviewers were shocked Crocs could make such a super sleek shoe that so many “will absolutely buy again!”

See it: Grab a pair of the Women’s Capri Mules for $50, available at Crocs! Now, for a limited time, take an additional 35% off with code: CAPRIMULE35 at checkout!

Not your style? Check out additional walking shoes and women’s shoes also available at Crocs here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!