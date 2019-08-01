This Simple Shirt Is Perfect for Dressy But Easy Outfits





Is anyone looking for the secret to successful styling? It’s a handful of basic pieces that are ready-to-go at any given moment. Whether that’s a well-fitting pair of jeans, a classic sneaker or even a little black dress, every single one of those items will provide the strong foundation we need to build extremely fashion-forward outfits that are ready in seconds.

Basic pieces are amazing! But what’s even more amazing is one basic piece that does it all. Now, this isn’t just an ordinary article of clothing in our closet; this one is extraordinary. It can be worked and re-worked a dozen times over and look brand-new every single time. So much so, no one would even notice. Is anyone looking for a piece that magical? Then you need this simple shirt!

See it: Grab the Rails Sydney Stripe Shirt for just $158, available at Nordstrom!

The second we use the word “simple” with the word “shirt,” everyone immediately thinks of a T-shirt. It’s only natural that it’s the first piece that comes to mind. Tees are extremely versatile and highly wearable. They work well with just about anything. But they’re not the only suitable shirt because this simple shirt will do all of that and so much more.

We love how similar the Rails Sydney Stripe Shirt is just like our favorite white button-up. It features the same collar and front button closure that’s sleek and sophisticated. We love how the long sleeves can be rolled up when the temperatures rise and rolled back down when the cool air sets in. Plus, the cuffed sleeves will look even more sensational when paired under a blazer or cardigan.

It’s true, this shirt is extremely similar to those crisp collared ones we love already. The only difference? It’s a much more elevated version of the traditional top.

We’re major fans of the print this shirt comes available in, which is perfectly suitable for year-round wear. The blue and white combination will always be trending and transitional. In the warmer seasons, it will give our outfits the nautical-vibes we’re all searching for. It will easily tuck into any denim cutoff shorts and pair to perfection with anything from sneakers to sandals.

The fun doesn’t stop there! When the colder seasons roll in, this shirt will be just as wearable. We love how easy it will be to pair this shirt under and cashmere crewneck sweaters or peacoats. It works well with any pair of pants or jeans in our closet as well as seamlessly pair with any mules or boots. Once we’ve added any denim wash jean and boot to this look, it will be the A+ outfit everyone will be lusting over.

It’s also the perfect grab-and-go shirt when heading out on the road. The relaxed fit is perfect for anyone who’s looking for versatility. We can wear it with everything from our favorite white capris to tying it in a knot with a satin skirt and even with comfy joggers! This striped shirt is the one-stop-shop for anyone who’s looking for a year-round shirt that can be worn anytime and everywhere.

