The most important item of clothing every fashion lover should have hanging in their closet? A cardigan! Everyone knows how perfect a simple sweater can be. Cardigan sweaters are lightweight enough to throw in our bags when we’re looking to grab-and-go while remaining heavy enough to withstand even the coldest of days.

Is anyone looking for a cardigan like that? If so, you’re in luck! We found the simple piece that can be thrown over any outfit at a moment’s notice, yet sophisticated enough where we can build an entire look around it. If that wasn’t good enough, we also should mention we found this sweater in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale happening now! For a limited time, this sweater is seriously on sale, too!

See it: Grab the Halogen Wool & Cashmere Long Cardigan (originally $199) now with prices starting at just $133, available at Nordstrom!

Cardigans are one of the only pieces that don’t just work well alone but work extremely well when paired with other pieces. When was the last time we said that about our trendy coats or jackets? Rarely, if at all ever. That’s because cardigans, much like this one, are simply staples.

The Halogen Wool & Cashmere Long Cardigan is the most perfect sweater ever. The long sleeves are by far one of the most understated features, especially when factoring in how unpredictable can be at times. Everyone knows those cold or chilly mornings where we’re clutching to our sleeves. Sometimes, the day starts off brisk only to fast-forward to the afternoon when we’re running to grab lunch and we’re sweating. Normally this would be the fashion problem to end all other fashion problems, but not when slipping into this sweater. Go ahead and roll those sleeves up. This breathable fabric on this cardigan is like a breath of fresh air.

The 100% cotton material is lightweight and breathable enough to throw on in any heatwave outside during the summer, but not too light where we’re shivering in our extremely air-conditioned offices. It can just as easily transition into those colder seasons, too. It will be heavy enough when we’re looking to survive any of those unexpected storms that hit with little-to-no notice.

Plus, this cardigan will look chicer than ever when paired with a turtleneck, bellbottom jeans and a crossbody bag. It’s the 70s-inspired look that will keep us warm and looking oh-so-cool!

Naturally, we’ve saved the best for last. No cardigan is complete without an open front. We’re swooning over how this sweater will help show off our outfits. That means all of our favorite camisoles and tank tops won’t get put in storage, even in the winter months. It gives everyone a full range of style.

Maybe we’re looking to show off a brand-new silk cami we’ve just purchased? Throw this cardigan on over and it’s work-appropriate in an instant. Add a belt and it will easily transition into a more conservative, classic look.

Don’t stop pre-planning those looks though! With a sale this good, it’s the perfect time to pick up this piece that will instantly become part of our weekly rotation.

