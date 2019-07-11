Hundreds of Nordstrom Shoppers Give This Dress Five Stars





There is nothing better than finding a well-fitting dress that can be worn to more than one occasion. Surely, everyone can agree. Instead of spending hours finding the perfect dress for a wedding, brunch or even the office, why not just find one for multiple occasions?

Truth be told, it’s a hard task to find a dress that can be worn over and over again no matter where life takes us. So when we found this super-flattering maxi dress with countless reviews, it was the one-and-only dress we wanted to wear not once, but often.

See it: Grab the Loveappella V-Neck Jersey Maxi Dress for $68, available at Nordstrom!

The Loveappealla V-Neck Jersey Maxi Dress is the chic and comfortable dress that we want to wear all season long. The easy-to-wear, slip-on dress features a super smoothing design with wide straps and an empire waist. This soft and supple jersey material was designed and cut to be ultra-flattering and super-fitting in all the places it should be.

This maxi has a deep-V cut, but it’s nothing like the iconic Versace dress Jennifer Lopez wore to the 2000 Grammys. This plunging V-neck dips low enough to show off any accessories or decolletage we choose to flaunt but isn’t so low that we’ll show too much skin.

Best of all? This super lightweight option comes in so many colors too. Dress lovers can select from six sensational shades which include blue, black, midnight, pink polish, purple dark and even red lipstick. Personally, we love how easily these basic-but-bold shades can be dressed up or down at a moment’s notice.

It’s a given that with so many styling capabilities, it’s a no-brainer why over 600 reviewers sang their praises for this sleek silhouette. From its fit to its feel, we can’t help but agree with all of the reviewers who were left speechless over this dreamy dress.

Across the board, so many reviewers loved how transitional this dress was. From weddings to work and everything in-between, this dreamy dress became their go-to no matter the occasion.

Personally, we loved how this transitional dress worked for one shopper who was attending an out-of-state wedding. Since she was short on time, this dress not only saved the day but saved her outfit, too! With a little bit of styling, this dreamy dress was the error-proof, fashion-forward option that had so many complimenting her. Amazing!

Just as amazing? How easily this dress can be applied to similar situations. When traveling outside our comfort-zone (fashion-wise or state-wise), this dress will be the one-stop shop of what to always wear.

When expecting for chiller weather, this dress can perfectly pair with a knee-length cashmere cardigan or long trench coat. Not dressy enough? Swing a fur bolero over it! Just as equally stunning. Throw on some dainty rings and showstopping earrings. Finish it off with a strappy sandal. Talk about transitional dressing, in second.

On the subject of transitional? Pack light and wear this dress when traveling back. It can be just as chic and comfortable when worn with a pair of all-white sneakers, crossbody satchel and a denim jacket. In fact, it just speaks to how endlessly versatile this dress truly is. Plus, it will work double-duty in the event it’s warmer weather we’re traveling back to, too!

It’s no wonder why over 600 reviewers insist that this dreamy dress is the most versatile option when looking to master chic and comfortable like a pro.

