Let’s be honest, these days, everyone is choosing their purchases based off of how many positive reviews there are on a given product. So when we see an item has very little reviews — or worse, bad reviews — the chances of moving on are pretty high. On the other end though, when we see an item with hundreds or thousands of positive reviews, it definitely gets our attention and we may need more than just one.

Take this Express Downtown Cami, for example, which has over 550 five-star reviews on the website and is marked down for a limited time!

See It: Grab the Express Downtown Cami (originally priced at $40) now for just $28 at Express! Don’t love the style? Make sure to check out other blouses 30% off at Express.

Why so many good reviews? Let Us share! This simple silky top can be worn so many different ways! It’s also not super conservative with its deep V front and back but it’s also appropriate enough for both work and play environments.

It’s great quality, but gives off a silk look and feel and reviewers say it was made to last a long time. This top is even machine washable, which will save Us tons of cash as our other fancy blouses are always at the dry cleaner! It’s available in 10 different colors, including mustard yellow, navy, pitch black, vintage pink, true white, smokey blue, red, sangria, grey and soft ivory. In addition to the item’s wide color selection, most are available in sizes extra-extra small to extra-large, giving everyone a chance to wear this staple!

So, what’s all the fuss about? Shoppers who have this shirt immediately fell in love and have come back for another and another and. . . next thing they knew – they owned every single color! That’s why this deal is such a steal!

The downtown cami is a year-round shirt that can be worn with cardigans during the colder months and worn alone with shorts or skirts during the warmer months. Many reviewers shared that it is true to size but definitely gives off a loose tank vibe so consider sizing down for a tighter fit. Others explained that they can’t live without these tank tops.

The common consensus is that pretty much everyone’s favorite part about this tank top is that it can be worn with many different outfits. Casual or fancy – many shoppers claimed that this tank top is the best blouse they own! Countless shoppers said they frequently wear to the office with a sweater to cover their shoulders or with a pair of skinny denim jeans and heels during their night out on the weekends.

For work, we recommend styling this cami with a fitted skirt that hits right above the knee, giving off a very sleek and sophisticated feel. Add a pair of black stilettos and a black blazer and we’re ready to go. For a night out, we could pair this cami shirt with a vintage black leather jacket, a pair of Spanx faux leather leggings and black leather bootie heels. Complete the look with some layered silver necklaces and a bold red lip.

If we wanted to keep it casual during the summer months, we could easily pair the ivory colored cami with our favorite denim skirt and some flip flops! If it’s chilly at night, throw on a white beach cardigan for a monochromatic look. A lot of shoppers did mention that while they absolutely love this Express Downtown Cami, they too scored it on the BOGO deal.

Ever since Express opened its very first store in Chicago in 1980, it has promised shoppers quality, fashionable and trend-forward products at a fair and affordable cost. The brand often does great sales, knowing that a lot of people really look forward to those moments. For a limited time only, if we scoop up two, we can get one of this well-rated and loved tank top for 50 percent off! If this is the time to stock up, it’s definitely now!

See It: Grab the Express Downtown Cami (originally priced at $40) now for just $28 at Express! Don’t love the style? Make sure to check out other blouses 30% off at Express.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!