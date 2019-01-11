Remember the days when it was weird or scandalous to wear leggings as pants or anywhere else but the gym? Or when people frowned upon the idea that women were wearing these thick tights without a tunic? Some of us even had that family member who fought tooth and nail in high school, for us not to leave the house wearing just leggings. But, at some point or another, incorporating leggings into everyday looks no longer struck the world as taboo.

After that, athleisure became a trend and changed the game. These days, we wear our leggings doing just about everything! Running errands, lounging around the house, going to the movies, the mall and obviously to the gym – we probably see someone rocking a pair of leggings no matter where we go! Black, white, pink, floral, cheetah and even leather, they’re all out there and the world loves them. The days of getting weird looks for wearing leggings outside of the gym are over and many brands have capitalized on this trend. One being, Spanx.

While Spanx is known for shaping undergarments, at some point, the brand invented curve-hugging leggings. Not too long after it debuted the extremely well-rated Spanx Women’s Faux Leather Tummy Control Leggings, we all fell in love. While many of us are guilty of spending way too much money on leggings (sometimes on a monthly basis), Macy’s is offering these amazing Spanx faux leather leggings for a serious discount!

Originally sold for $98, these fan-favorite leggings are now just $68 in a dark burgundy “wine” color or a hunter green “rich olive” shade, both available in select sizes. And if none of these colors suit our tastes or wardrobes, we can always splurge on the original black pair for full price!

See It: Grab the Spanx Women’s Faux Leather Tummy Control Leggings, starting at $68 from Macy’s now! Also be sure to check out other leggings at Macy’s today!

If you don’t already own every color and aren’t sure what all the hype is about over these leggings, let Us tell you! These slim, fitted leggings include a shaping waistband with a hidden power mesh and have an inseam of about 29 inches. They’re made from nylon and spandex, making it easy to pull them on and off whenever we please.

Plus, they’re machine washable, super comfortable and extra flattering. While they keep us feeling secure and tucked in, they don’t suffocate like other brands and have just enough spandex to make them curve-hugging, without revealing all the creases we always want to hide.

If this isn’t convincing enough, then let the 125 positive reviews on Macy’s and thousands of five-star ratings on other websites do it! Majority of shoppers who purchased the leggings were extremely pleased, claiming that they are comfortable, flattering, cute, and trendy. No matter what size or height, they seem to work pleasantly for everyone! One customer shared that the length of leggings was great for their 5-foot-9 height and another who is 5-foot-4 also was satisfied with their purchase, as well. Others said that they love how they make them feel and while it is a tighter sensation, they still leave you feeling very comfortable. Many even went as far to say that they are the “best leggings ever” and explained that they love all the different ways you can wear them.

Unlike typical cotton leggings that only work in the gym or during spin class, these Spanx Faux Leather Tummy Control Leggings give the opportunity to stay comfortable and confident like all leggings do, but with a bit of sass!

These pants would look amazing with an oversized white button-down shirt and black knee-high boots and a hobo black tote. We could even add a faux fur vest and our favorite oversized sunglasses for a day outside. If we want to wear these leggings out with our besties, they would look stunning paired with some black strappy stilettos and a go-to blouse for a night out. If we wanted to keep them a bit more understated for a casual day, we could wear the leggings with a basic white T-shirt and a lightly washed blue denim jacket. Complete the look with a pair of white leather platform Superga sneakers and we’re good to go. If we wanted to wear them to the office, we could easily style them with our favorite tunic and some ballerina flats.

If there is anything to add to our closet in the new year, it’s definitely these versatile faux leather leggings that will leave Us feeling more confident than ever!

