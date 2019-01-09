These Jessica Biel-Approved Yoga Leggings Are on Sale at Macy’s

If you’re anything like Us, then you’re probably always on the hunt for the perfect pair of leggings to work out in. The material, color, size, elasticity and texture are all huge factors when it comes to choosing the best workout gear and nothing is worse when leggings fall down during an intense workout class!

Well, we have answered your prayers because we have the perfect pair of leggings that check off all of workout gear necessities – and even better, they’re on sale at Macy’s! These Gaiam Lana High-Rise Printed Leggings are destined to be in your closet and are on sale for $43, which is such a good deal for long-lasting, great quality workout pants!

We often reach for our monochromatic black workout outfit but the dynamic black, blue, and purple patterned print of these leggings still allows you to stay fairly neutral but gives us a fun way to spice up any outfit you have in mind. A pair of leggings could easily be worn at the gym, while you’re hanging out with friends or even running errands around town. The intricate cutout at the bottom of the leggings also gives a fun feature to the garment and helps keep you cool doing a workout. Another great feature is that the leggings are high-rise, which is always nice when you want to pair your outfit with a sports bra instead of a workout tank.

In fact, Macy’s is also selling a matching sports bra, at a discounted price! The Liv Printed Strappy-Back Medium-Impact Sports Bra usually retails for $34 but is currently being sold for $24 and available in sizes extra-small, large, and extra-large.

Shoppers who have purchased these leggings don’t have any complaints about the product! The main consensus is that the fabric and cropped cut is comfortable, good quality, unique, cute and the perfect way to stand out in an understated way at the gym. One reviewer loved the leggings so much that she got herself another pair and even bought her mom some, too! Another explained how much she liked the waistband because she never has to fuss with it or pull her pants up at the gym or during yoga when she wears them! She also added that the item is worth the price. They are available in extra-small, small, and large at the moment.

One of the best parts about Gaiam is that the brand really capitalizes on what it is good at: Yoga. So often, you see athleisure brands work too hard to make workout gear for too many different exercise styles which often yields lesser quality products. With Gaiam, it knows exactly what the wearer is looking for.

“We at Gaiam try to embrace every part of our perfectly imperfect selves — especially when it comes to yoga,” the brand’s website reads. “That’s why we make yoga, fitness and wellness products for you, just as you are—from the beginner in you to the expert in you. The real you. Our mission is to use our standing as a leading lifestyle brand to make yoga, fitness and wellness accessible to all.”

The brand’s name, which comes from the Greek language, is a fusion of “Gaia” — the name of the Ancient Greek Mother Earth goddess — and “I am.” It means, roughly, “I am the Earth” and is meant to bring a sense of the beautiful interconnectivity of all things.

In case you didn’t already know, one of Gaiam’s most well-known brand ambassadors is Jessica Biel. The actress has been super vocal about how much she loves the brand on social media and why we should be choosing Gaiam to get our stylish workout on. Jessica — who grew up in the brand’s headquarters city, Denver — shared why she believes her partnership with Gaiam is such a good fit.

“Fitness and well-being have been a part of my life forever. I grew up outdoors playing soccer, and I was a gymnast, so this is who I really am,” she said, according to the brand’s website. The 36-year-old admits she’s been a yoga participant for quite some time now.

“I started getting into yoga about 10 years ago through a close friend who was an instructor,” she explained. “At first I felt like, ‘I can’t do all those crazy poses,’ and I still can’t, but I’m not competing with anyone. I want to demystify yoga and bring it out to more women and men in the community, where it doesn’t have to be intimidating.”

