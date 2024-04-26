Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It should come as no surprise, but we’re a fan of rich mom style here at Us. Elevated basics and high-end fabrics are a dynamic duo of comfort and versatility we love. Whether you’re leading a PTA meeting or grabbing drinks with friends after work, borrowing styles inspired by the rich mom aesthetic is an effortless way to do it all.

Actress Katie Holmes knows a thing or two about rich mom style. The Dawson’s Creek star has styled everything from cozy two-piece cardigan and trouser sets to comfy espadrille wedges showcasing how transitional rich mom style is.

On April 17, the paparazzi snapped photos of Holmes strolling through Soho in New York City in an undeniably comfy outfit. She paired a blue collared blouse with retro-inspired sunglasses, Birkenstock sandals, a Saint Laurent shoulder bag, and pleated wide-leg trousers from Banana Republic. If you ask Us, the casual ensemble features all the elements of a springtime uniform. We love that she mixed varying price points to achieve such a stylish slay.

Get the Carmel Pleated Wide-Leg Trousers for $130 at Banana Republic!

If you’re anything like Us, you probably feel inspired to try out the comfortable trousers Holmes wore. These ultra-high-rise trousers are made from a luxe twill fabric sourced from Italy. They feature sophisticated pleats and a wide-leg silhouette for a refined touch. They’re size inclusive too.

The Banana Republic finds come in regular, tall, and petite sizes ranging from 0 to 20. Outside of the transition cream white shade Holmes, wore, the pants come in blue seagrass, which happens to be on sale.

These versatile trousers are perfect for spring because you can wear them anywhere. Do you have to run errands this weekend? Pair these trousers with an oversized graphic T-shirt and trendy sneakers for a celeb-loved street-style look. Want to make a good first impression during a play date? Team these trousers with a fitted bodysuit and comfy ballet flats. It should go without saying, but these pants are dressy enough to wear in the office, too.

Add a touch of rich mom style to your wardrobe with these Katie Holmes-approved trousers. Just be prepared for nonstop compliments!

See it: Get the Carmel Pleated Wide-Leg Trousers for $130 at Banana Republic!

Not exactly what you’re looking for? Shop some of our favorite wide-leg trousers on Amazon: