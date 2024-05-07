Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you were to ask any professional stylist to name one must-have summer fashion staple, they wouldn’t tell you jean shorts or even a standard tank top. Instead, they’d say “anything linen.” The lightweight fabric has become a warm-weather wardrobe cornerstone for much more than its breathability — whether it’s made into a breezy button-up, elegant dress or comfortable shorts, it embodies the carefree vibes of summer.

Related: Get the Scandi-Girl Look With 18 Comfy European-Inspired Trouser Pants If you haven’t heard of Scandi-girl style, your fashion world is about to change. Simply put, the Scandi-girl style is a new style some European (not just Scandinavian) women are rocking that perfectly balances masculine and feminine fashion. It includes oversized blazers, button-down shirts, pops of color, denim, minimalist designs and you guessed it, high-waisted […]

Up until recently (read: last summer) I had yet to hop on the linen train. My daily wardrobe consisted of cotton swing dresses or a bodysuit paired with pull-on shorts. These style choices worked for me in the blistering New York City heat, but they wouldn’t fly on my Turkish vacation. While visiting Istanbul, I planned on touring all of the famous mosques. To gain entrance, I needed to be properly covered — my daisy dukes and short dresses simply wouldn’t cut it.

There’s no way I would’ve survived the Middle Eastern summer temperatures without packing some linen outfits. The thing is, linen can get expensive. I searched all over to find affordable options, and Quince simply had the best. I picked up a few items from the site (including what’s now my all-time favorite bodysuit), though only one piece completely elevated my closet: The 100% European Linen Pants.

Get the 100% European Linen Pants for $40 at Quince!

What initially drew me to these pants was their length — hitting just above the ankle, it fell in line with the capri silhouettes that have been coming back into style. (Plus, it offered the ideal amount of modesty for my travels.) Beyond that factor, the rich navy hue became my summer neutral of choice, pairing well with my vibrant tops as well as black and white blouses.

I also value comfort when it comes to my clothes. I hate the feeling of jeans and other tight silhouettes digging into my midsection. Because this pair is constructed with an elastic waistband, these pants easily moved with my body as I traversed the city center, while sitting down at meals and — perhaps the biggest test of all — didn’t constrict me while flying. Oh, and they managed to do all of this while also keeping me cool in the 80+ degree weather.

Quince shoppers have nothing but great things to say about these pants, too. “The cut is comfortable with enough detail to carry you from a morning to night look,” one person raves, while another mentions that they wish they had these in every color.

I’ve already added two additional colors to my cart — light cargo and sand — in preparation for this summer season. You’d be smart to do the same. Don’t experience another summer without these linen pants in your closet. They will change your life (and your style game) forever.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the 100% European Linen Pants for $40 at Quince!