Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If my friends were put in a life or death situation and they had to guess the exact outfit I was wearing, they’d easily make it out alive. Why? Either they know me to a T, or — more likely — I’m super predictable. To be honest, it’s probably the latter. My everyday uniform consists of a black bodysuit and jeans — specifically, the Quince Second Skin High Neck Bodysuit. (The jeans, on the other hand, are regularly swapped out).

Related: TALA Launches ‘Waist Snatching’ Shapewear You Wear as Clothes When it comes to getting dressed, it’s crucial to always look your best — seriously! Whether you prefer flouncy skirts or baggy jeans, what you wear underneath your attire is just as — or even more important — as what you wear on the outside. Furthermore, you must invest in a few good pieces of […]

I’ve tried my fair share of bodysuits over the years, yet none of them look as crisp or feel as comfy as this affordable option from Quince. A special soft blend of nylon and spandex makes this buttery to the touch and gives the bodysuit an uncanny ability to smooth out my midsection. It’s by no means shapewear, although it does have a subtly similar effect, and, like the name suggests, wears like a second skin.

Get the Quince Second Skin High Neck Bodysuit for $30 at Quince!

The silhouette also makes this bodysuit incredibly flattering: It’s expertly designed with a breathable, non-restrictive high neck, high-cut leg opening and thong back. Together, these elements draw attention upwards and prevent annoying lines, no matter what bottoms you pair with it.

When I initially bought this a year ago, I wasn’t expecting it to last long. Most affordable bodysuits I’ve worn in the past began to show wear and tear after only a few months. This has maintained its integrity through weekly wear, and though I’ve experienced minor pilling under the armpits (most likely due to the purse I always wear), the piece is basically just as pristine as the day I bought it.

My favorite thing about this bodysuit, though, is simply its versatility. Most of the time I pair it with jeans, but I appreciate that it can be dressed up with a skirt or worn as a foundational layering piece. Oh, and it also transcends the seasons. This is the first thing I packed for my European summer romps through Ireland and Turkey, and I constantly found myself reaching for it through the winter to wear underneath cardigans and lighter sweaters.

Dozens of shoppers share my same sentiments, with some calling out the similarity to Skims (but at a much more affordable price point). “This is the best bodysuit ever,” one reviewer raves. “It’s so comfortable and doesn’t require a bra. It’s also machine washable and so soft. 10/10!”

I never used to see the value of having multiples of the same item of clothing until I came across this bodysuit. After much debate, I’m purchasing one in each color — and you’d be smart to do the same. At such a reasonable price, you don’t have much to lose! This is the one thing in my closet I rave about to everyone, so take my advice and add to cart to experience the magic of the Second Skin Bodysuit.

Get the Quince Second Skin High Neck Bodysuit for $30 at Quince!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Check out Quince’s bestsellers for more great finds!