I have always been the type of person who, upon entering a store, rushes directly to the sale section. Same goes for clicking into sale sections online. I rarely want to waste my time with full-priced (read: usually overpriced) items that I know I won’t buy anyway.

It’s hard for a full-priced item to win my favor. It has to be worth its cost in every aspect, especially when it comes to shoes. Style, comfort, support, stability, breathability, traction — even the laces need to be just right. I used to think there was no point in spending over $50 on a pair of athletic shoes, but now that I’ve finally forced myself into a gym membership, I’ve found the difference between a cheap pair and a renowned, pricier pair to be, honestly, pretty astounding.

I’ve been reading (and writing) about Hoka sneakers for years, watching them grow vastly in popularity among celebrities and shoppers like Us alike. They’ve even become a favorite among healthcare professionals. It took me longer than I’d like to admit to come around to trying a pair, but now that I have, I’m never going back!

Hoka has a few ultra-popular sneaker styles, but I decided to go with the Clifton 9s because they seemed to be the best balance of cushiony comfort and next-level support. I feel supremely safe in saying that I made the right choice. Shopping hack: I also used the Klarna app to see the best sites that had them in stock. (I personally picked Free People because I always have a Free People cart filling up anyway)!

These “run-ready” sneakers are the current most advanced form of Hoka’s Clifton shoe. They look potentially heavy because of their stacked mid-sole, but they’re lightweight as can be thanks to their EVA foam and breathable mesh upper. Even little things like the reflective heel panel and durable textured laces aim to impress (and succeed)!

I grabbed these shoes in the White/White version, as I wanted something clean, classic and ready to go with all of my activewear and athleisure looks. But another great thing about Hoka is the color options. Make sure you check out the other shades!

These sneakers have been a dream so far. Now that the weather is warming up, you’ll love them for outdoor walks and runs, pickleball games, shooting hoops and other types of cardio. They’re obviously gym essentials too!

So, it’s official. I’m a Hoka fan. And I’ll yell it from the mountaintops! These shoes are going to be my new ride-or-die footwear, period. If you’ve been thinking about trying them yourself, take this as a sign. They’re worth the hype!

Get the Hoka Clifton 9 Sneakers at Free People! Pay in four interest-free installments with Klarna!

