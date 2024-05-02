Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Amazon, being the second largest retailer in the world, would be so much easier to shop on if there were a personalized service there to direct you, letting you know the most popular trends and pieces that shoppers are going for and why. And while that doesn’t quite exist yet, there is now something pretty close. Amazon created a “Trending Now” search page to give Us an inside look at what everyone is shopping on the retailer’s site — and we rounded up our top favorites to help you sift through them.

The “Trending Now” search page will be something that’s ever-changing, but right now, Amazon shoppers are thinking spring, but also looking ahead to summer. Some of the top picks we’ve lined up below are from categories like cozy cardigans, summer work dresses and summer denim pieces, just to name a few! You might have had these pieces on your mind to shop for anyway, so here’s your sign to go for it!

Related: The 21 Best Designer Lookalikes on Amazon for Spring 2024 — Starting at $12 Each spring season, tulips and daffodils pop up like clockwork, ready for the picking. You know what else pops up each season? Chic new designer-looking styles on Amazon that just keep getting better and better. So, just like flowers, we’ve picked out 21 designer lookalikes from the retailer — and they’re ready for you to […]

Yes to Yellow!

1. It’s in the Bag: Pick out a yellow shoulder bag like this popular style from JW Pei to add a pop of color to your spring outfits — was $80, now $68!

2. Viral Earrings: A lookalike for a popular designer style, these teardrop earrings have been purchased over 1,000 times in the last month — $13!

3. Darling Dress: Sure to be a mood-booster, this mini dress is not only made of a beautiful yellow floral fabric, but it also has a flattering A-line design — $34!

Cozy Cardigans!

4. Quiet Luxury: Made with a beautiful knit fabric, slouchy style and gold buttons, this cardigan definitely has a quiet luxury feel — $46!

5. Lightweight and Lovely: Sometimes all you need is a lightweight layer like this waffle knit style to stay cozy throughout the day — $26!

6. Artsy and Embroidery: Bring something different to your cardigan collection with this artsy knit style that features colorful embroidery and buttons to match — $37!

Related: These Sweat Shorts Have Become My New Spring Favorite — $9 at Amazon Now that the sun is heating things up, I’m constantly reaching for shorts to throw on when I have to leave home. Whether I’m running errands or trying to take a load off, shorts are a constant in my spring and summer rotation. Recently, I’ve been really into sweat shorts because they’re so comfortable and allow me to feel free and not restricted while completing […]

Summer Work Dresses

7. Instant Elegance: This maxi dress, featuring contrast buttons and lining, a collared neck and knit fabric will instantly elevate your look — $38!

8. Everyday Go-To: No matter whether you’re going to work, on a date or even to a baby shower, this tiered midi dress will be a go-to — was $60, now $35!

9. Comfy Outfit Goals: This maxi dress may feel like your favorite comfy T-shirt, but when paired with heels, it can make for a chic work dress too — was $27, now $26!

10. Very Versatile: From vacation days to work days, this ruffle-sleeve, tiered midi dress will be a cute option for both — $36!

Summer Denim

11. Cute in Capris: A perfect spring pant, capri denim jeans like these are coming back into style — was $36, now $34!

12. Why Not White? If you’ve been on the hunt for a flattering white pair of jeans to wear this season, you’ll definitely want to check out this high-waisted pair that features cargo pockets — $40!

13. Chic Shorts: An Amazon bestseller, these chic denim shorts can pair with anything from sneakers to sandals — was $30, now $29!

14. Do the Distressed: If you’re a fan of distressed denim, you’re definitely going to want this pair of shorts that features a frayed hem, stretchy fabric and a mid-rise waist — was $34, now $32!

Graduation Dresses

15. The Quintessential Dress: If there were ever a quintessential graduation dress, this one, with puff sleeves, a square neckline and mini length, would be it — $48!

16. A Shopper Favorite: With over 600 bought in the last month, this mini dress, which features a banded waist, ruffled hem and puff sleeves, is a favorite of shoppers — $40!

17. Stunning Sundress: If sundresses are more your style, you’ll look like a vision in this floral bodycon style — $35!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

18. For All Body Types: With its puff sleeves, A-line silhouette and tie-waist design, this mini dress is sure to flatter any body type — $39!