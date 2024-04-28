Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that the sun is heating things up, I’m constantly reaching for shorts to throw on when I have to leave home. Whether I’m running errands or trying to take a load off, shorts are a constant in my spring and summer rotation. Recently, I’ve been really into sweat shorts because they’re so comfortable and allow me to feel free and not restricted while completing every daily task on my list. Do you want to experience the pleasure of wearing soft sweat shorts? I found my favorite pair — and they’re 44% off for a grand total of $9 (love that for you) on Amazon!

Related: 17 Sweat-Wicking Fashion Finds for a Stain-Free Summer Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We all know that sweat is totally natural, especially in the heat of the summer — but does that mean we have to like it? Of course not. It can get pretty uncomfortable, especially when its building up […]

These Hanes Women’s Jersey Pocket Shorts are a minimal, cozy option you will always wear during the warmer months. They have a 100% cotton fabrication and stop right around the mid-thigh range for a fit that allows the shorts to move with your body. Also, they have a drawstring closure and two pockets to hold your essentials.

Get the Hanes Women’s Jersey Pocket Shorts for $9 (was $16) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of April 28, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Although styling sweats is easy — and doesn’t really cross one’s mind usually — you definitely could style these shorts. For example, you could throw them on with a breezy T-shirt and sneakers for a sporty, casual ensemble emphasizing comfort. Or, you could rock them with slippers and your favorite hoodie while vegging out on the couch and catching up on your shows — the choice is yours. Additionally, these shorts come in four neutral colors and have a S to XXL size range.

In regards to these comfy shorts, a happy Amazon reviewer gushed, “I really like these shorts. They are a great value for the money. I appreciate that they are all cotton.” One more reviewer added, “I wear these at home and working outdoors. They are very comfortable, and I am so glad I got them on sale!”

What’s more, spring is here! While the seasons call for fun, colorful fashions, sometimes a comfortable and breathable pair of slouchy sweat shorts is needed. If you need to refresh your athleisure, lounging around the house attire, these Hanes shorts could be the perfect fit — no pun intended!

See it: Get the Hanes Women’s Jersey Pocket Shorts for $9 (was $16) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of April 28, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Hanes here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!