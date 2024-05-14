This Chunky Sneaker Is Heavenly, Cushiony Comfort for Just $50

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to sneakers, having plenty of cushion is always better. So leave it to a brand called Cushionaire to understand the assignment. If you’ve never tried a woven sneaker, let alone one from a brand that knows its stuff about cushioning, we’re about to turn you on to one that’ll make your feet feel like a million bucks, and it’s just $50.

The Cushionaire Woven Platform Sneaker is just $50 at Amazon, but you’ll soon find that it’s worth much more than that. This surprisingly lightweight shoe is very chunky, with an almost platform heel. It’s made with rubber, vegan leather, and fabric on the exterior, all of which makes it resistant to water. And on the inside, you have chunky, comfortable padding that makes your foot feel like you’re walking on clouds. It goes on the foot feeling a bit strange and weird, but it also brings some calm: your feet are super comfortable for once!

Yes, this shoe’s foam padding quickly makes you feel like you haven’t just gone on a 10-hour shift at the hospital standing the whole time. Or like you just ran a marathon. These sneakers go on your feet and cradle them and make you feel like you’re just feeling a great, padded shoe for the first time, and all for less than the price of most new athletic shoes. And you’ve got to admit they’re both unique and unlike any other shoe out there.

Looking for both fashionable and comfortable shoes this summer? Make sure you try these amazing shoes from Cushionaire. You might soon find that you have a new favorite brand, after all.

