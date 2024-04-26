Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you typically shy away from sneakers because they don’t pair with your luxe vibe, we get it; there are a lot of comfortable sandals, booties, flats and flip-flops out there, too! But there’s nothing quite like a plush pair of sneakers and if you’re a fashionista, you know they’re ultra-hot right now…especially the white ones.

Some of Us love the sporty look of athleisure, however if you’re one of the people who wishes for the comfort of a sneaker in a non-sporty form, your wishes are about to come true! We found 8 classy (almost) all-white sneakers that will turn you into a sneaker person — we promise! From lace and platforms to stitching and pearls, there’s truly something for everyone. Let’s jump in!

Kearny Platform Sneakers

Have you ever seen such a chic-looking sneaker? Each shoe has hidden shock-absorbing technology, a cushioned insole with arch support and more. There are two width options, too!

Get the Vionic Kearny Platform Sneakers for $130 at Nordstrom!

Ladybug Sneaker

Sometimes, it’s worth a splurge — right now is one of those moments with these multi-textured kicks. We love the all-white, but there are ten other colors to choose from!

Get the Tory Burch Ladybug Sneaker for $288 at Nordstrom!

Gazelle Bold Platform Sneaker

Thousands of people vouch for this triple-platform sneaker, one saying, “They are the perfect mix between old school and classic. Plus, no break-in required. Fit super nicely.” Most reviewers say to order a half size down though!

Get the Adidas Gazelle Bold Platform Sneaker for $120 at Nordstrom!

Sidny Crystal Pavé Platform Sneaker

Studded and shimmery, you’ll be the most stylish gal in town. Get ready to turn some heads! The pearl upper contrasts beautifully with the solid white leather sole.

Get the Betsy Johnson Sidny Crystal Pavé Platform Sneaker for $89 at Nordstrom!

The Court Leather Sneaker

NBA wife? These versatile leather sneakers have the perfect amount of ventilation, support and suede detailing. Keds are a tried-and-true favorite in the sneaker world!

Get the Keds The Court Leather Sneaker for $80 at Nordstrom!

Nama Platform Sneaker

So if you want to have a real “rich rich” look, it’s about time you invest in a designer pair of white sneakers. These comfy Chloé ones have a two-inch heel, stitched accents, mesh panels and a cushioned footbed.

Get the Chloé Nama Platform Sneaker for $850 at Nordstrom!

Harper Sneaker

Pearls all around! You’ll love the elegant touch imitation pearls add to an already sleek shoe. Made in Italy, you can rest assured knowing these high-fashion shoes will last you miles (and miles!).

Get the Sam Edelman Harper Sneaker for $120 at Nordstrom!

Courtside Pearl Sneaker

These ones are almost all white with touches of burnt sugar beige. Worn with a pair of wide-leg jeans, a blouse and a nice handbag, you’ll have the quiet luxury look without the hefty price tag.

Get the Stuart Weitzman Courtside Pearl Sneaker for $395 at Nordstrom!

