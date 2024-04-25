Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Gone are the days when a t-shirt is a t-shirt. Designer brands are making loungewear that goes for hundreds if not thousands of dollars, not to mention the fact that expensive-looking athleisure is totally “in” right now. But it’s hard to justify buying a pricey t-shirt or sweatshirt for the sake of it being expensive…there has to be something more!

These shirts have the look, feel and quality of designer brand tees, but with a twist — each shirt, sweatshirt and pair of sweatpants from Samii Ryan is designed with positivity in mind, each one adding a reason to smile to your wardrobe. It’s no wonder moms, celebs and people like Us are obsessed!

Chiara Ferragni snapped an Insta story pic in one of these tees today with the caption “day trip with the kiddos”. We can’t think of a better day-trip outfit! Not only are the tees cute, but they’re ultra-comfortable. This one is made of a heavyweight cotton and polyester blend, perfect for transitional weather season. A small embroidered flower on the front gives it a minimalist flair; the back has a puff print design that gives it its mood-boosting effect.

The oversized fit is perfect to pair with baggy wide-leg jeans and sneakers — so retro! We love the look (and comfort) of this tee with a pair of joggers and a cardigan for the day-to-day. It even works for the airport! If you’re going for an athleisure look, try wearing the shirt with leggings or sweatpants and chunky running shoes.

And with Mother’s Day coming up, what better gift for Mom? If you haven’t secured a gift already, this uplifting tee will remind her that you wish her a great day every day! But you’ll probably want to grab one for yourself, too. One reviewer says she “can’t believe” how much she likes it! This style is actually sold out on the site, but you can grab it at Nordstrom Rack for 37% off!

Get the Samii Ryan x Smiley Day Oversize Tee for $25 (originally $40) at Nordstrom Rack!

