If you’ve ever typed “comfy joggers” into the Google search bar, you know that calling it a labyrinth is an understatement — every jogger is marketed as being stretchy and comfortable! It’s no wonder we’ve all had so many failed attempts at securing the perfect jogger. Does it even exist?

Last week, we might not have had an answer for you. Today, however, the verdict is in! Yes, the perfect joggers do exist…and to make them even more perfect, they’re half off. But to call these Public Rec pants “joggers” doesn’t do them justice. Besides being comfortable for lounging, they’re nice enough to wear to work, soft enough to sleep in and stretchy enough to workout in!

These pants are made of a nylon and spandex blend material that is smooth, skin-friendly and durable. A high waistband makes them a flattering find, tucking the midsection in without squeezing or constraining, while securing them in place — it’s just thick enough that you won’t have to worry about it rolling or sliding around. When you put these on, it feels almost like putting on a stretchy pair of high-rise leggings, especially since the pants don’t have a drawstring!

Cuffed ankles and two side pockets give these pants the jogger flair. You can choose where the cuff hits, with length options ranging from a 24-inch inseam up to a 30-inch one, so do whichever matches your style best! No matter which length you choose, these joggers are suitable for all-day wear. We’re serious — you can wear these pants with a blouse and heels to the office and later to the gym with a pair of sneakers!

For the day-to-day this spring, we love the look of these pants with a chic tee, jewelry and a tote bag. Once it gets warmer, you can try wearing them with a tank top, cardigan and sandals for a timeless, classy look. The pants come in black, dark olive, navy and maroon, so we’re tempted to order them all like one reviewer who said she “immediately went to the computer and bought one of each color”.

“I don’t write many reviews but I will tell you how much I LOVE these joggers,” another reviewer writes. “I’m 63, I workout and am in good shape but not without a little belly and some muffin top. These joggers help keep that all contained without smothering me. So comfortable and so flattering.”

Like these passionate reviewers, we couldn’t recommend them more! Grab a pair while they’re still on sale.

Get the All Day Jogger for $49 (originally $98) at Public Rec!