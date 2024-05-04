Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring and summer may mean cooler weather, but that doesn’t stop quick squalls that get chilly or cold fronts that bring put an end to going out with a jacket. But if you’ve already put away all your winter and fall clothes, that might present a problem. That’s why I always try to keep out a light cardigan or something like a legging look to make sure I’m not freezing to death. And while I was looking for some fun fits for an upcoming trip, I found a jacket that just might be my new mainstay: a cropped denim jacket that comes in some super fun colors.

I’m absolutely in love with the Miss Moly Cropped Denim Jacket, which you can get for just $43 at Amazon. It looks so much more expensive than that though, like something you’d need to cop from a boutique since it comes in multiple colors. It’s cropped for a more flattering fit than most denim jacket, and it’s absolutely riddled with pockets so you’ve always got plenty of places to carry things. And the half sleeve is so much better-looking than the T-shirt-esque look so many similar jackets adopt.

Get the Miss Moly Cropped Denim Jacket for just $43 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

I absolutely love this look in “standard” blue jean hue, but it comes in nine different colors, ranging from a deep red to light pink and even a sunny yellow. Each color is so vibrant, so adorable, I’m wanting to buy every single one to rock with my favorite skirts, pants, leggings and more for a fun, breezy look. It’s so hard to find nontraditional denim pieces that aren’t full of rips and tears, or that look like they’re about to disintegrate. You’re getting that quality here, and you can tell.

So when you’ve packed up all your warmer clothes and you need a little something to wear when the weather changes, be sure to grab one of these versatile jackets and see how many ways you can rock it. There are tons of different options, so just make them yours. I guarantee people are going to be asking where you got it, and that’s a reward all its own.

