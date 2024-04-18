Your account
Stylish

Need Emily Ratajkowski’s Khaki Jacket? Check Out This Lookalike on Amazon

By
Emily Ratajkowski in NYC on April 17, 2024.
Emily Ratajkowski in NYC on April 17, 2024.

Emily Ratajkowski is our new khaki queen.

The model and podcast host was photographed keeping it (mostly) neutral in New York City on Wednesday, April 17. Her go-to red Puma sneakers provided a pop, but the rest of her outfit kept things firmly in the cream category.

She wore striped trousers, a white crop top and — our favorite — a slouchy khaki jacket. If you’ve been looking for an alternative to a blue jean jacket, this style is bound to become your new fave. Ready to shop? Check out this similar pick from Amazon!

Emily Ratajkowski in NYC on April 17, 2024.
Emily Ratajkowski in NYC on April 17, 2024.
See it!

Get the Luvamia Denim Jacket in Vanilla for just $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 18, 2024, but are subject to change.

This Luvamia jacket is officially a number one new release on Amazon, launched just in time for spring 2024. Reviewers are calling it a “comfy twist on a classic” and are “looking forward to it becoming a wardrobe staple.” The Vanilla shade is our pick for channeling Ratajkowski, but Almond Brown is a nice choice too. It also comes in black and three blue denim washes!

Lavender Memory Foam Topper

Deal of the Day

This ‘Lavender-Infused’ Memory Foam Topper Is On Sale — Just $37! View Deal

This is a layer-over-everything type of piece. A tee with jeans and sandals? Of course. A maxi dress with heels? You bet. An athletic bodysuit with chunky sneakers and a cap? Duh! This is going to be your new street-style secret weapon.

Luvamia Denim Jacket

Luvamia Denim Jacket

$42
See it!

Loving this EmRata-inspired style but think you might want to see a few other options before making your purchase? We’ve got you. See seven other picks that stood out to Us below!

Shop more khaki jackets we love:

Gap Utility Jacket
You save: 46%

Gap Utility Jacket

$43$80
See it!
Vetinee Oversized Boyfriend Shacket
You save: 8%

Vetinee Oversized Boyfriend Shacket

$47$51
See it!
Atnlewhi Denim Jacket

Atnlewhi Denim Jacket

$41
See it!

Not your style? Explore more outerwear options here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski

