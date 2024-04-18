Emily Ratajkowski is our new khaki queen.

The model and podcast host was photographed keeping it (mostly) neutral in New York City on Wednesday, April 17. Her go-to red Puma sneakers provided a pop, but the rest of her outfit kept things firmly in the cream category.

She wore striped trousers, a white crop top and — our favorite — a slouchy khaki jacket. If you’ve been looking for an alternative to a blue jean jacket, this style is bound to become your new fave. Ready to shop? Check out this similar pick from Amazon!

Get the Luvamia Denim Jacket in Vanilla for just $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 18, 2024, but are subject to change.

This Luvamia jacket is officially a number one new release on Amazon, launched just in time for spring 2024. Reviewers are calling it a “comfy twist on a classic” and are “looking forward to it becoming a wardrobe staple.” The Vanilla shade is our pick for channeling Ratajkowski, but Almond Brown is a nice choice too. It also comes in black and three blue denim washes!

This is a layer-over-everything type of piece. A tee with jeans and sandals? Of course. A maxi dress with heels? You bet. An athletic bodysuit with chunky sneakers and a cap? Duh! This is going to be your new street-style secret weapon.

Loving this EmRata-inspired style but think you might want to see a few other options before making your purchase? We’ve got you. See seven other picks that stood out to Us below!

Not your style? Explore more outerwear options here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!