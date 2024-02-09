Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Though mastering the art of layering is no easy task, it’s worth your time to practice. Not only does learning to layer help with regulating body temperature throughout the unpredictable days of spring and fall, the aesthetic is elegant and makes it look like you put more effort into your outfit than you actually did. If you’re ready to up your layering game in 2024, we’re here to help. In fact, we found 17 casually-cool jackets that you can use from February to October.

In order to compose a comprehensive guide, we gathered up several jacket styles so you can find the one that’s missing from your closet. From leather pieces for the edgy fashionista, to sherpa jackets for the cozy girls, we added a little something for every shopper. Keep scrolling to find your new holy grail!.

1. A New Take on Trenches: Historically, trench coats went past the knees. Try out an updated trench with this cropped version that’s double breasted, has a lapel collar and two handy side pockets.

2. Classic Denim: The perfect year-round jacket, this denim style will layer well with almost anything in your wardrobe.

3. Quilted Queen: Made with a quilted pattern and oversized fit, this jacket is comfortable and provides an under-the-radar cool factor.

4. Shaggy Sherpa: With over 16,900 five-star ratings, shoppers say this oversized shearling jacket is “très chic.”

5. Casual-Cool: Wear this zip-up jacket around the house or dress it up with leggings and gold jewelry for a coffee date with friends.

6. Croc Cutie: Give your outfits some edge with this croc-embossed leather jacket which features side slant pockets, a front zipper and a snap button placket.

7. Scandi-Style: Go for a trendier style with this Scandinavian-style scarf jacket which boasts funky features like a tassel scarf, two front pockets and contrast stitching.

8. Business Casual: A tweed jacket like this one is always an easy go-to when you want to elevate an outfit from basic to chic.

9. Moto Edge: A leather bomber jacket like this one is an effortless way to make any outfit pop.

10. Casual Chic: When dressed up with jewelry and a sleek pair of jeans, this corduroy jacket goes from casual to chic.

11. Denim Dreams: A black denim jacket is the ultimate choice for denim lovers who want a layer for nights out on the town.

12. Low-Key Chic: When paired with cute accessories like chic sunglasses, a designer bag and shoes, this lightweight wool coat looks extra stylish.

13. Everyday Essential: The perfect everyday style, this jacket has a utility design, is lightweight and offers small pockets on each side to stash the essentials.

14. Brown Beauty: A rising trend, brown leather moto jackets are the perfect way to switch it up if you’re used to classic black.

15. Easy Anorak: With its lightweight material and versatile military style, you can team this anorak jacket with all kinds of spring and summer outfits.

16. We Love a Waffle Knit: This waffle knit jacket is ideal for cozying up on cold summer nights and layering on warm spring days.

17. Fabulous in Flannel: This flannel shacket looks more elevated than other options on the market, featuring a crop, buttoned chest pockets and a lapel collar.

