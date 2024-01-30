Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sometimes, it’s so cold outside even a few thick layers just won’t cut it. If that’s the case for you when you set foot outside your home most of the time and you find yourself freezing, you might need a little extra help. No, you don’t need another coat. You just need a heated jacket! Yes, they exist, and yes, you can get them pretty easily for not that much cash.

A heated jacket isn’t just a thicker version of what you’re already wearing. It uses battery-powered panels to help heat up your coat with special coils that get warm. It’s kind of like wearing a small radiator in your clothes. It can last all night, and you can stroll around outside without a care in the world! We’ve found some of the best ones on Amazon to help keep that winter chill at bay. Check them out below!

17 of the Best Heated Jackets To Keep You Warm on Amazon

1. Get Fleeced: This attractive fleece heated jacket has three carbon fiber elements to keep you warm — just $150!

2. Wind and Waterproof: This water and windproof heated jacket is a nice, sophisticated option perfect for any wardrobe — just $110!

3. Boogie With The Hoodie: This hoodie with four heating elements will keep you warm no matter the chill — just $170!

4. Serious Sizzle: Brave any low temperatures with this jacket with seven heating zones and soft shell material — was $120, now just $70!

5. Red Hot: Keep warm in this bright red jacket with detachable hood and sleeve-warming elements — was $120, just $75!

6. Puffed Up: Snuggle up with this heat-powered puffer and ignore the icy temperatures — just $80!

7. Longline and Lovely: Bundle up with this long heated puffer coat with a 7.4V battery pack — just $180!

8. Invest in a Vest: Ditch the sleeves and go with this heated vest instead — was $80, now just $50!

9. Raining Warmth: This heated rain jacket will keep you warm in a cold downpour — was $90, now just $70!

10. Hot Hoodie: Head out in this heavier heated hoodie with fur lining for maximum warmth — just $139!

11. Super Sleek: Slip on this sleek heated puffer coat with a low-profile look for discrete heating — just $89!

12. Funky Fur: Snuggle up with this heated jacket with a bushy fur-lined hood — just $150!

13. Purple Rain: Show off your colorful personality with this bright purple heated jacket — just $150!

14. Pop of Color: Head out on the town with his heated jacket featuring a pop of color on the zipper — just $120!

15. Keep it Safe: Ensure maximum visibility with this reflective heated jacket — just $180!

16. Just Peachy: Bundle up in a fun spring color with this peach heated jacket — just $128!

17. Pretty in Pink: This sunny pink heated jacket is absolutely adorable — was $50, just $80!

