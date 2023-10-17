Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Coat trends cycle in and out, but over the last few years, the puffer has reigned supreme on and off the ski slopes. That said, the heavily-insulated coat isn’t universally loved — not everyone fully understands the marshmallow-chic aesthetic. And, as it turns out, the traditional puffer’s time in the spotlight may be coming to an end. In its place, we’re seeing its close relative — the puffer vest.
In our eyes, the puffer vest is superior to the puffer coat for a few reasons. First, it’s extremely versatile: As a key layering piece, it can be worn on the chillier days of fall and spring over a sweater or turtleneck. Plus, it’s not just for looks. Like we said, the warm down keeps you toasty as the temperature drops, making it a functional and fashionable addition to your wardrobe.
We’re not the only ones who are fans of the puffer vest. Celebrities including Jennifer Garner and Hailey Bieber have been seen sporting this comfy staple over the years, proving that the style has longevity too.
Get the KEOMUD Women’s Winter Crop Puffer Vest for just $37! Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication on Tuesday, October 17, but are subject to change.
This year’s most popular puffer vest styles stray far from the finance bro-esque versions of years past. More than ever, we’re seeing cropped puffer vests, like the KEOMUD Women’s Winter Crop Puffer Vest, dominating bestseller lists. The cropped silhouette completely transforms the vest from corporate to contemporary, making it more casual and giving it major street fashion cred.
In fact, it’s easy to see why the KEOMUD Women’s Winter Crop Puffer Vest continues to climb Amazon’s bestseller list. Beyond the basic full-zipper closure, this vest also has well-thought out details, like an adjustable drawstring hem, stand-up collar and an array of colors to choose from (20 to be exact!). The affordable price point doesn’t hurt either. Over 2,000 people have purchased it in the last month alone (and many happen to be repeat customers).
“This vest is cute. It fits perfect, and I love the fact that it’s cropped and gives a slimming look. I’ve ordered a second color I like it so much,” one reviewer raved. While another mentioned that the cropped silhouette is flattering on her “small stature.”
The one downside of the vest? There aren’t any pockets. Not to worry though, if that’s a dealbreaker for you, we have some other puffer vests that may better suit your style:
- Athlisan Womens Zip Up Puffer Vest — just $38!
- AUTOMET Puffer Vest Women Cropped Outerwear — was $60, now just $37!
- Shiyifa Women’s Fashion High Neck Cropped Puffer Vest — was $46, now just $23!
- UANEO Cropped Puffer Vest — was $46, now just $35!
Not quite what you’re looking for? Shop more from KEOMUD here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!
Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!
Still shopping for something else? See some of our favorite finds below!
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!