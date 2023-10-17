Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Coat trends cycle in and out, but over the last few years, the puffer has reigned supreme on and off the ski slopes. That said, the heavily-insulated coat isn’t universally loved — not everyone fully understands the marshmallow-chic aesthetic. And, as it turns out, the traditional puffer’s time in the spotlight may be coming to an end. In its place, we’re seeing its close relative — the puffer vest.

In our eyes, the puffer vest is superior to the puffer coat for a few reasons. First, it’s extremely versatile: As a key layering piece, it can be worn on the chillier days of fall and spring over a sweater or turtleneck. Plus, it’s not just for looks. Like we said, the warm down keeps you toasty as the temperature drops, making it a functional and fashionable addition to your wardrobe.

We’re not the only ones who are fans of the puffer vest. Celebrities including Jennifer Garner and Hailey Bieber have been seen sporting this comfy staple over the years, proving that the style has longevity too.

Get the KEOMUD Women’s Winter Crop Puffer Vest for just $37! Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication on Tuesday, October 17, but are subject to change.

This year’s most popular puffer vest styles stray far from the finance bro-esque versions of years past. More than ever, we’re seeing cropped puffer vests, like the KEOMUD Women’s Winter Crop Puffer Vest, dominating bestseller lists. The cropped silhouette completely transforms the vest from corporate to contemporary, making it more casual and giving it major street fashion cred.

In fact, it’s easy to see why the KEOMUD Women’s Winter Crop Puffer Vest continues to climb Amazon’s bestseller list. Beyond the basic full-zipper closure, this vest also has well-thought out details, like an adjustable drawstring hem, stand-up collar and an array of colors to choose from (20 to be exact!). The affordable price point doesn’t hurt either. Over 2,000 people have purchased it in the last month alone (and many happen to be repeat customers).

“This vest is cute. It fits perfect, and I love the fact that it’s cropped and gives a slimming look. I’ve ordered a second color I like it so much,” one reviewer raved. While another mentioned that the cropped silhouette is flattering on her “small stature.”

The one downside of the vest? There aren’t any pockets. Not to worry though, if that’s a dealbreaker for you, we have some other puffer vests that may better suit your style:

Not quite what you’re looking for? Shop more from KEOMUD here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Still shopping for something else? See some of our favorite finds below!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 7 Fall Fashion Finds That Are as Comfy as They Are Chic Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When it comes to fashion, there are a few things we just can’t sacrifice. We might be okay with a button instead of a zipper or a longer length that needs to be hemmed, but we refuse to […]

Related: 17 Fall Fashion Finds With the Perfect Prints for the Season Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Summer fashion is all about bold floral and leopard prints, or perhaps strawberry and puffy cloud patterns. But for fall, we’re changing things up. Not only are we leaning toward colors like burnt siennas, soft taupes and mustard […]

Related: 17 Rich Mom Pieces That Will Elevate Your Fall Fashion Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Here’s a little secret about the Rich Mom aesthetic: you don’t have to be rich or a mom to dress the part. This luxury look embraces the quiet luxury trend. Sophisticated-yet-simple staples reign supreme! And for fall, it’s […]