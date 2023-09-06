Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Summer fashion is all about bold floral and leopard prints, or perhaps strawberry and puffy cloud patterns. But for fall, we’re changing things up. Not only are we leaning toward colors like burnt siennas, soft taupes and mustard yellows, but we’re eyeing specifically autumnal prints. Pumpkins, plaids, leaves, mushrooms — you name it!

Shop 17 of our favorite perfectly patterned fall fashion finds below!

Lovely Layers

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This maple leaf Chicgal kimono-style cardigan is an excellent lightweight layer for September and October. Compliments: incoming!

2. We Also Love: The colors of this geometric print Amazon Essentials crew neck are beautifully suited for the season. There are other great options on the same page too!

3. We Can’t Forget: The large, emphasized plaid print of this Merokeety cardigan has a bit of a color-block look. Extra points for the long-line fit!

4. Bonus: You’ll stand out in the best way when you slip into this SweatyRocks cardigan. The mushroom print is everything!

Dreamy Dresses

5. Our Absolute Favorite: This Zesica maxi dress is the perfect way to transition florals from summer to fall without missing a step!

6. We Also Love: An excellent find to dress up or down, this Allegra K mini dress features a beautiful celestial print over its black velvet background!

7. We Can’t Forget: Love a little variety? The wild mushroom print on this Polero dress will likely tickle your fancy!

8. Bonus: Artsy, spooky, unique — this moody owl-print QZUnique mini dress has it all!

9. Extra Credit: If you’re the type to go with the flow, we just couldn’t leave you without this Amazon Essentials maxi dress!

Chic Skirts

10. Our Absolute Favorite: The black cats all over this HDE knee-length skirt are calling your name for October outfits!

11. We Also Love: You can’t go wrong with a plaid mini skirt around this time of year! This Urban CoCo pick is one of our essentials!

12. We Can’t Forget: Put a spin on stripes with the mix of dainty prints on this Versuda skirt!

13. Bonus: Boho-chic babes will fall irrevocably in love with the patchwork print on this Happy Sailed maxi skirt!

Perfect Pants

14. Our Absolute Favorite: We’re feeling the ’90s vibes from these Allegra K plaid trousers. Perfect for work or play!

15. We Also Love: If Halloween is one of your favorite holidays, you’re bound to adore these black cat and pumpkin Deeprinter leggings!

16. We Can’t Forget: The small leaves cascading down these flowy Arolina palazzo pants make Us so happy. Imagine how happy we’ll be while wearing them!

17. Bonus: With a more subtle take on an animal print, these SySea paperbag-waist pants are just phenomenal fall finds!

