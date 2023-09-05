Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re officially in pumpkin spice season — better known as fall. We already know our exact coffee order, but as for fashion, finding the perfect piece isn’t such a cinch. We might have an idea of what we want, but when we go to grab it, the price stops us in our tracks.

But that’s why we’re here. We’re going to help you nail the cozy queen aesthetic with comfy, stylish, fall-friendly pieces from Amazon that totally look more expensive than they are. Shop below!

Pullover Sweaters

1. Our Absolute Favorite: The ribbed texture and slouchy sleeves of this Zesica sweater go beautifully with the V-neckline and spread collar!

2. We Also Love: Need the perfect knit to wear with leggings for an elevated take on a casual outfit? Look no further than this Anrabess turtleneck tunic!

3. We Can’t Forget: The only thing we love more than a regular hoodie? A sweater hoodie! This The Drop pullover is our pick!

4. Bonus: Another essential style: the quarter-zip! This Efan sweater is so roomy and warm!

Cardigans

5. Our Absolute Favorite: At the beautiful center of cozy and chic fashion, you’ll find this chunky, cable-knit Astylish cardigan. The best!

6. We Also Love: Love getting all bundled up with a longline knit? This duster-style Caracilia cardigan will capture your heart!

7. We Can’t Forget: Is there any print more perfect for fall than the toadstool mushroom print on this SweatyRocks cardigan?

8. Bonus: If you’re up to date on the latest trends, you know a tie-front cardigan is a must as well. The lettuce-edge trim on this Soly Hux sweater is everything!

9. Extra Credit: How could we ever leave this Pink Queen fuzzy cardi off our list? (Clearly we couldn’t!)

Dresses

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Cozy queens wear dresses too — but only when the dresses are worthy. This supremely soft Meenew fuzzy sweater dress is a top-tier find!

11. We Also Love: When the chill in the air starts to turn from cool to straight-up cold, grab this Pink Queen turtleneck dress!

12. We Can’t Forget: Going to a fall wedding and want to be comfortable but look like a million bucks? This calls for velvet. This Sissyaki dress will do the trick!

13. Bonus: High fashion vibes! The sweatshirt top and pleated mini skirt of this Missactiver dress have a designer look!

Co-Ord Sets

14. Our Absolute Favorite: A matching set is absolutely mandatory. We’re currently obsessed with this Tanming short-sleeve sweater set for early fall. Hamptons vibes!

15. We Also Love: Plissé, please! This flowy Uaneo set can be mixed and matched, but the pieces look so chic together!

16. We Can’t Forget: Getting dressed up? This silky Prettygarden set will have you turning heads on your next night out!

17. Bonus: The ultimate lazy weekend uniform, this Zesica lounge set is unreal. It comes in 20 colors!

