Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While we hate dealing with skin concerns like pimples and dry patches, for the most part, we know that with proper treatment, we can often make them disappear within a week or so. Wrinkles are a different story. Once we see a new wrinkle pop up, we’re filled with dread. They feel so permanent. Is the only way to improve their appearance to book endless expensive doctor’s appointments?

Serums and concentrated creams can be a big help with wrinkles and fine lines, but for the deepest wrinkles, we need a little more. If you’re not a big Botox fan — or are looking for an alternative to switch to — we have the perfect product to show you. It’s even more perfect right now because it’s on sale!

Was $30 On Sale: $18 You Save 40% See it!

Get the RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Targeted Patches (originally $30) for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

These patches are excellent for common deep wrinkles such as crow’s feet, 11 lines, laugh lines and forehead lines. Each patch features 80 self-dissolving micro-cones that melt into skin to deliver plumping hyaluronic acid, firming peptides and wrinkle-fighting retinol beneath the surface. This is how you get to the root of your skincare concerns!

In a clinical study, 97% of participants found their wrinkles to be visibly reduced in as little as two hours from wearing these patches. After two weeks of continued use, they saw an overall 25% visible reduction in their wrinkles. That’s absolutely wild — and we want a turn!

Was $30 On Sale: $18 You Save 40% See it!

Get the RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Targeted Patches (originally $30) for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

These dermatologist-tested patches are fragrance-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free and cruelty-free. You receive six per purchase (three pouches of two each), plus a sample of the brand’s line-smoothing eye cream. We understand shoppers being hesitant to purchase these patches at full price, but now that they’re marked down, this is an essential time to stock up!

To use these patches, always start by cleansing and thoroughly drying your skin. Apply a patch over the targeted area and press it firmly into your skin for five to 10 seconds. The micro-cones don’t hurt, but you might feel a slight tingle for a few seconds! It’s recommended that you wear your patch for six hours or overnight for best results, but try to keep it on for at least two hours. Dispose when the time is up. Hello, renewed skin!

Was $30 On Sale: $18 You Save 40% See it!

Get the RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Targeted Patches (originally $30) for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Shop more from RoC here and explore other skincare treatments and masks here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Related: It’s Time to Replace Your Bath Mat — Shop Our Quick-Dry Pick for 42% Off Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’ve all been in this situation. We’ve gone to the store, picked out a plush, fuzzy bath mat we adored and brought it home. Everything is great at first — but a few showers in, it begins. It […]

Related: Kim Kardashian Says This Immune Support Spray ‘Works Amazing’ on Sore Throats Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Fall and winter are coming, and you know what that means — cold season is upon Us. As soon as temperatures drop, our immune systems become vulnerable and we’re more prone to catching a cold — and not […]

Related: $10 Off! These Bestselling Eye Gels Are Made With Real Marine Collagen Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Eyes on the prize! Our eye area always appreciates a little extra love when it comes to skincare. The delicate skin is simply more prone to showing signs of aging — and it’s not shy about dark circles […]