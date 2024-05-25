Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Memorial Day weekend is officially here! If you’ve been waiting for the sales to start investing in your summer wardrobe, boy, are you in luck! We found 18 of the best Memorial Day deals on dresses from Amazon — and they start at only $15.

Amazon really went all out on its Memorial Day deals this year — especially when it came to dresses! The discounts go as high as 60% off and include many top sellers. Whether you’re in need of wedding guest dress, one to wear to work or a few casual styles to wear around the house, this list has something for you! Shop them while they’re still on sale!

1. Comfortable and Casual: Though this mini dress is comfortable enough to be used as a loungewear, it doesn’t make it any less stylish, thanks to belted design — was $48, now $30!

2. Flattering Silhouette: With its V-neckline, cinched waist and flared skirt, this midi dress can flatter almost any body type — was $34, now $25!

3. Best for Brunching! Perfect for sipping mimosas on a Sunday, this midi dress has a feminine design that features a floral-embroidered fabric, tiered skirt and puff sleeves — was $62, now $42!

4. Boho Babydoll: A lookalike for a much more expensive designer brand, this mini dress has a cute babydoll silhouette, a vintage-style fabric and a flowy boho fit — was $34, now $25!

5. Loose and Flowy: Great for a beach vacation, this flowy, boho-style maxi dress has a loose silhouette, a tiered skirt and a drawstring detail — was $41, now $35!

6. Cool, Calm, Collected: A perfect summer style, this T-shirt dress is made of a lightweight and cooling fabric that can be dressed up with sandals and jewelry but also down for lounging — was $53, now $35!

7. Ruffles Galore! Feminine and flirty, this mini dress features ruffled short sleeves, a ruffled skirt and a drawstring detail at the neck — was $33, now $25!

8. A Bestseller! Amazon shoppers keep coming back to this midi dress for its relaxed fit, tiered skirt and pretty prints — was $61, now $37!

9. Stylish and Slim-Fitting: This mini dress feels as comfortable as a T-shirt but can be dressed up with heels and down with tennis shoes — was $41, now $32!

10. Wear Everywhere Dress: From work, to happy hour, to a Saturday afternoon barbecue, this maxi dress is versatile enough to fit almost all occasions — was $61, now $48!

11. Show Some Leg: Perfect for a date night, this maxi dress has a wrap design, which allows for a slightly sexy slit when you want to show off your some leg — was $38, now $29!

12. A Wedding Guest Dress: Wedding guest dress shopping is made easy with this midi style that is comfortable enough to dance the night away in — was $45, now $38!

13. Sweet Sundress: Made for picnics and beach days, this midi sundress has a cute tie detail at the bodice, contrast buttons on the front and a flowy skirt — was $59, now $24!

14. Pop of Color! You can get this bestselling mini dress in a pretty pop of color like pink or yellow, but also in a neutral like white or black — was $53, now $30!

15. Style of Summer: There’s no dress that says summer quite like this maxi style, which has bow tie closures for straps, a smocked bodice and a flowy fit — was $67, now $29!

16. European Vacation! If you’ve got an Italian vacation on the books for this year, you won’t want to go without packing this maxi dress that comes in several European-style prints — was $21, now $15!

17. Go for Garden Girl: A major fashion trend for this year, this maxi dress, featuring a smocked bodice, tie-front detail and several floral prints, serves up major garden girl style — was $47, now $32!

18. Fourth of July! Made with blue and white stripes, this maxi dress is the perfect cute but casual style for the Fourth of July weekend!