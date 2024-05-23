Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Memorial Day beauty sales come at such a good time of year. It’s as if the shopping gods had planned out the holidays perfectly. By this time in the year, we’ve run out of all of the essentials we loaded up on for Black Friday, and we are ready for a restock! There’s no better time to replenish your beauty stash than when the deals are this good.

This year’s sales aren’t limited to just one category, brand or retailer either — they span across everything, and I mean everything. You’ll find deals below on affordable beauty essentials, from the ever-so-shopper-loved Elta MD sunscreen to the viral IT Cosmetics CC Cream. But you’ll also see big savings on beauty splurges like the celebrity-approved Nuface Trinity Starter Kit or Lancôme’s Absolue Soft & Eye Cream Duo Set.

Since Memorial Day really is best spent with family and friends, we’ve got to give a shout-out to all of the brands who start their sales early and even go beyond May 27. This allows Us to put on some cozy pants, pull out our credit card and get to shopping before the weekend even begins. Then, while we’re enjoying our holiday, our goodies will be getting boxed up and shipped, so they’ll be in our hands in a snap. Read on!

Skincare

If you’re planning on being in the sun at all this summer, it’s absolutely crucial you get your skincare routine in check. From shopper-loved sunscreens to viral vitamin C serums, our list below has savings on all of the goods.

Our Top Favorite: The Nuface Trinity Starter Kit got our top favorite award since it’s not only beloved by a long list of celebrities, it’s now $79 off its original price! It’s a facial toning device that uses microcurrent technology to help reduce the look of wrinkles and fine lines and tighten, lift and contour the skin — was $395, now $316!

Hair

If you’re looking to have perfectly styled hair this summer, we suggest shopping Beachwaver’s sitewide sale, which offers 40% off everything from May 16 to May 31. Or, if you want to take a break on the tools and want to invest in your hair’s health, we suggest taking a look at Act + Acre’s sale, which is sitewide for 25% off from May 22 through May 29.

Our Top Favorite: One of the most bought and five-star rated items on Amazon, the Revlon One-Step Volumizer can deliver blowout style hair in just minutes after getting out of the shower. Plus, it can do it for a fraction of the price, on sale for just $40 right now!

Makeup

Below, you’ll see some of the biggest brands in makeup are offering big sales on some of their top products. Milk Makeup is offering 25% off sitewide from May 20 to May 27 when you use code MILKFAM and spend at least $50, while Vacation’s 20% off sitewide sale lasts from May 24 to May 27.

Our Top Favorite: Whether you’ve been wanting to try the IT Cosmetics CC Cream or you’re a devoted user, you’ll be happy to know it’s now 25% for everyone (and 30% off for loyalty members!).

Other Top Favorites

Of course, there were some beauty products that didn’t quite fit into the above categories — but we simply couldn’t not include them! Press-on nails and lashes are a must-have for summer events, and Glamnetic is offering 25% off everything throughout the weekend. You also may not have thought of a showerhead as a part of your beauty routine, but the one from Canopy (now 25% off) supports a healthier skin barrier, clears away buildup for a healthier scalp and prevents hair damage.

Our Top Favorite: If you’ve never tried dermaplaning, this is your sign to start. If you know of its skin and aesthetic benefits, it’s time to upgrade. The Dermaflash Luxe+ uses sonic technology to safely remove peach fuzz and gently exfoliate the skin — and it’s now $50 off.