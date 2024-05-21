Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summertime was made for dresses — I don’t make the rules! My favorite thing to wear once Memorial Day rolls around is a loose-fitting frock that feels airy and carefree. Luckily, there’s no shortage of designs that are on sale, so now is the perfect time to stock up! Embrace the laid-back summer vibes in any of the following flattering and flowy dresses.

1. Island Time: With a pretty palm tree pattern, this loose maxi was made for your next tropical vacation. Wear it as a cover-up or out to dinner — was $43, now just $30!

2. Pretty Pattern: Want to know a simple way to show off your personality? Wear an eye-catching floral pattern like the one on this SimpleFun sundress — was $28, now just $20!

3. Wear Everywhere Dress: For those casual days, you can rely on this flowy Dokotoo mini dress. It’s equal parts sporty and girly thanks to the unique details, like the drawstring neckline and shoulder ruffles — was $33, now just $25!

4. Brunch Ready! Running late? You’ll be able to get ready in a flash when you have this cute and comfortable bell-sleeve shift dress on hand – was $50, now just $30!

5. Like Pajamas: It may not be socially acceptable to wear pajamas outside, but luckily, this pretty maxi dress feels just as comfy as your favorite PJs — was $60, now just $35!

6. Major Deal! Get in on the romantic cold shoulder silhouette without dropping serious money with this elegant Jouica shift dress. The best part? It has pockets! — was $36, now just $15

7. Coolest Mom on the Block: This effortless spaghetti strap maxi style is part of every mom’s uniform. Dare to stand out (and get labeled the cool mom) when you select the unique snake print tie-dye colorway – was $49, now just $29!

8. Flattering Silhouette: Empire waist dresses slim down your midsection and lengthen your frame, even when they’re loose and flowy. Feel like your most confident self in this design from Venus — was $80, now just $60!

9. Ruffles Galore: I’ll let you in on a little secret: If you’re self-conscious about your midsection, ruffles are a sophisticated way to hide some fluff. Don’t believe Us? Just wait until you try on this Tiered Ruffle Mini Dress — was $55, now just $40!

10. Cool, Calm, Collected: Want to exude effortless vibes on vacation? Then you need this loose shirtdress — was $55, now just $40!

11. Preppy Queen: Elevate your average T-shirt dress by opting for this collared option from Banana Republic Factory. Throw on some sandals and chunky jewelry and you’ll be ready for lunch with the girls — was $120, now just $60!

12. Disco! Ready to dance the night away? You’ll feel like a fun, flirty queen in this pleated Banana Republic Factory mini dress! — was $130, now just $52!

13. Little Details: The intricate embroidery on this Free People mini dress is so intricate, we could hardly believe it was on sale! — was $148, now just $99!

14. Half Off! This floral Lost + Wander sundress is an absolute must-have for summer weddings. You’ll get so much wear out of it! — was $138, now just $69!

15. Style of Summer: Fall in line with the coquette trends without breaking the bank in this pretty puff-sleeved tiered midi dress from All in Favor — was $69, now just $35!

16. Show a Little Skin: Sure, the front of this floral Roxy minidress is pretty, but it’s a party in the back with the plunging opening — was $60, now just $30!

17. Pretty Pop: Barbie fever is still kicking! Show off your fun flirty attitude with this flattering Charles Henry Keyhole dress in fuchsia! — was $118, now just $59!