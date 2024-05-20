Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

My favorite piece of clothing to wear in the summer? Well, it’s hard to pick just one, but I can tell you that all of my go-to pieces are dresses. Dresses are the best one-and-done item that can be worn for any occasion. It’s not enough to have just one dress in your summer wardrobe. You should have at least four — one to go with every summer event. Whether you have a number of weddings, are planning a beach day or European vacation or just need a casual frock to get you through the lazy days, you came to the right place. Find the 16 best dresses for every summer occasion below!

Dresses for Summer Wedding Guests

1. Simple and Elegant: Today’s plain strapless dresses are far from boring. Just take a look at this design from Prettygarden — it’s sleek, figure-flattering and makes for the perfect wedding guest dress!

2. One-Shoulder Wonder: Show a little extra skin (while still keeping it classy) by wearing this golden midi dress to your next summer wedding!

3. Pretty Florals: If you’ve ever questioned what to wear to a summer wedding, know that florals — including this ASTR the Label dress — are always a good idea.

4. Summery Black Tie: Black tie dress codes don’t mean you need to wear black. Keep things light and airy (to match the summer vibes) in this delicately ruffled tulle gown. It comes in blue and blush — two incredible wedding guest colors.

Dresses for Summer Beach Days

5. Cute Cover-Up: Sure, this Amazon shopper-loved ChicGal dress will work beautifully as a cover-up, but the reason people love it so much is that it can take you from the beach to dinner and any activity in between!

6. Ocean Dreams: The whimsical blue striped pattern on this strapless maxi will remind you of the ocean, regardless of whether you’re on the beach or not.

7. Boho Vibes: Relaxed boho vibes go hand in hand with carefree beach days. Just imagine strolling through the sand while wearing this Michael Kors maxi.

8. Flirty and Fine: Crocheted beach dresses add a pop of personality to your summer wardrobe. This one is currently 40% off!

Sporty Dresses for Casual Summer Days

9. Tenniscore! No summer wardrobe is complete without a tennis dress this year. Wear this one from Ewedoos on the court, to the gym or just to lounge around!

10. Flirty and Feminine:The adorable pleats on this lululemon tennis dress play into the cute coquette trends of the summer. I bet it will become your new go-to for errands and relaxing picnic days.

11. Errands Dress: Who says you can’t look chic while running errands? You’ll be the flyest lady at the store in the Zella Utility Dress.

12. Bestseller Alert! Feel like a million bucks in the fan-favorite Spanx Booty Boost Zip-Front Dress. The smoothing technology enhances your figure — the hidden shorts underneath are just the cherry on top.

Dresses for European Summer Vacations

13. Italian Dreams: Even if you’re not heading over to Europe this summer, you can live out your coastal Italian dreams in this Huhot sun dress!

14. Linen For Days: Live like the locals in linen. This 100% linen dress from Quince will keep you cool and styling as you explore medieval villages.

15. Super Sweet: You’ll look like a modern day princess in this puff-sleeve dress. Just imagine how gorgeous the Instagram pictures will look!

16. Pretty Stripes: On the casual adventure days, slipping into this Splendid T-shirt dress will make you feel put together without really trying . . . plus, it looks amazing in photos!