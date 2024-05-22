Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s hard to believe it, but Memorial Day is almost upon Us. Whether you need new furniture or a new dress, this is one of the first sales events of the year to get them all! So, we decided to help you find some of the best early Memorial Day deals at your favorite retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and more.

Related: 50 Early Amazon Memorial Day Deals To Shop Now It’s hard to believe that Memorial Day weekend is almost here — seriously! But on the flip side, it’s a great opportunity to get savings on all your mid-year necessities. What’s more, Amazon is a premier destination for tech, fashion, beauty, home and more, and the retailer has already revealed some of its Memorial Day deals! So, if we were […]

From tech to fashion, now is the time to buy everything you need for a steal! We rounded up 50 early Memorial Day deals to shop now — read on to see our picks!

Best Deals Overall

Best Fashion Deals

Best Beauty Deals

Best Home Deals

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Best Tech Deals