Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
It’s hard to believe it, but Memorial Day is almost upon Us. Whether you need new furniture or a new dress, this is one of the first sales events of the year to get them all! So, we decided to help you find some of the best early Memorial Day deals at your favorite retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and more.
From tech to fashion, now is the time to buy everything you need for a steal! We rounded up 50 early Memorial Day deals to shop now — read on to see our picks!
Best Deals Overall
- Elizabeth Arden Visible Difference Refining Moisture Cream Complex — was $60, now just $21!
- LAURA GELLER NEW YORK Baked Double Take Powder Foundation — was $36, now just $24!
- Apple AirTag – 4 Pack — was $99, now just $79!
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) — was $249, now just $189!
- BEAUTYPEAK Arched Full Length Floor Mirror — was $199, now just $60!
- Aeitto Cold Press Juicer Machines — was $380, now just $100!
- Tscoyuki Women’s Rhinestone Western Knee High Boots — was $100, now just $40!
- Baby Car Mirror with Night Light — was $80, now just $17!
- JY COOKMENT Roasting Pan with Baking Rack — was $150, now just $45!
- Marco Sen Area Rug — was $50, now just $14!
Best Fashion Deals
- J.Crew Gwyneth slip dress in luster charmeuse — was $978, now just $49!
- Levi’s Women’s 501 Original Shorts — was $21, now just $15!
- Pasuot Western Cowboy Boots — was $60, now just $54!
- Sidefeel Women’s Wide Leg Jeans — was $37, now just $30!
- Time and Tru Women’s Woven Top with Puff Sleeves — was $17, now just $13!
- EQAUDES Platform Slip on Espadrille Sandals — was $50, now just $40!
- MEROKEETY Women’s Tiered Midi Dress — was $62, now just $42!
- ANRABESS Women’s Jumpsuit — was $36, now just $30!
- CUPSHE Women’s Swimwear Cover Up — was $40, now just $33!
- Dokotoo Women’s Casual Ruffle Short Sleeve Top — was $20, now just 14!
Best Beauty Deals
- Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Set — was $77, now just $57!
- Clean Skin Club Clean Towels XL — was $18, now just $15!
- Julep Eyeshadow 101 Crème to Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick — was $18, now just $11!
- Westmore Beauty Body Coverage Perfector — was $49, now just $39!
- Lume Whole Body Deodorant — was $31, now just $25!
- Crest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous White At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit — was $39, now just $24!
- Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Hyaluronic Cloud Moisturizer — was $52, now just $34!
- Skin Gym CryoChill Ice Bead Mask — was $20, now just $16!
- Stila Hide & Chic Fluid Foundation — was $33, now just $8!
- Moerie Shampoo and Conditioner Plus Hair Mask and Spray Mega Pack — was $97, now just $61!
Best Home Deals
- Casper The One Mattress — was $1,245, now just $870!
- Haden Urban Sofa Bed — was $698, now just $593!
- Caraway Cookware Set — was $945, now just $695!
- Gevi Household V2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker — was $500, now just $391!
- BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner — was $124, now just $99!
- Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum — was $420, now just $300!
- Frigidaire FRFS2823AS 27.8 Cu. Ft. Stainless French Door Refrigerator — was $3,049, now just $1,565!
- MaxKare Treadmill with Bluetooth Voice Control — was $600, now just $227!
- T-fal Ice Force 11 Piece Knife Block Set — was $97, now just $69!
- Costway Patio Oversized Rattan Egg Chair Lounge Basket with 4 Cushions for Indoor Outdoor — was $730, now just $347!
Best Tech Deals
- Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) — was $749, now just $599!
- Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones — was $549, now just $450!
- Amazon Fire TV 43″ 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV with Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote — was $370, now just $250!
- Sony WH-1000XM5 The Best Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones with Auto Noise Canceling Optimizer — was $400, now just $328!
- Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023 release)— was $150, now just $95!
- Sony 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90L Series: BRAVIA XR Full Array LED Smart Google TV — was $1,300, now just $1,098!
- Acer Aspire 3 15.6 inch Laptop — was $499, now just $359!
- Apple Watch Series 9 — was $399, now just $329!
- PlayStation 5 Disc Console Slim — was $560, now just $449!
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation) — was $129, now just $89!