Memorial Day is right around the corner, and you know what that means — not only is warmer weather around the corner, so is a day off work! And since you’ll be busy celebrating the holiday and spending time with friends and family over the long weekend, it’s best to start shopping for the early deals now! Thankfully, Amazon has released a ton of early fashion sales — and we rounded up the 18 best below.

Amazon is really giving this Memorial Day season, as many bestsellers have been put on sale ahead of the big event. From these shopper-favorite linen pants to the sundress customers can’t stop raving about, you can find many amazing picks on sale below. Keep scrolling to shop the deals that’ll kick off your summer wardrobe in style and start at just $15 on Amazon.

1. A Shopper Favorite! Over 1,000 of this midi dress were bought last month, and with its puff sleeves, tiered skirt and pretty print selection, we can definitely see why — was $61, now $34!

2. Casual-Chic: Perfect for pairing with everything from jeans and a pair of tennis shoes to a midi skirt and heels, this knit cap-sleeve top brings a casual-chic vibe to any outfit — was $35, now $28!

3. Slide Into Summer: An Amazon bestseller in the sandals department, these slides are easy to slip on and have a soft cushion-y sole — was $26, now $20!

4. Darling Dress: Made with a sleek satin fabric and sleeveless design, this maxi dress is perfect for weddings and formal summer parties — was $51, now $36!

5. Lovely in Linen: A great versatile pant, these breezy linen bottoms can be worn casually with tennis shoes but also dressed up with a cute pair of sandals — was $50, now $28!

6. Trendier Than a T-Shirt: Putting a unique spin on a classic T-shirt, this knit short-sleeve top has a ribbed block pattern design and thick hems — was $29, now $23!

7. Luxe Loungewear: This two-piece set might feel like loungewear, but with its color-blocking hems, it has a luxe appeal — was $43, now $37!

8. One-of-a-Kind One Shoulder: Not only does this one-shoulder dress come in several eye-catching prints, it also has a bow closure strap detail — was $51, now $38!

9. Beach Babe: You will look like a beach beauty in this color-block swimsuit that’s high-waisted and flattering for the tummy — was $37, now $30!

10. Yay for Yoga: A favorite of Amazon shoppers, over 1,000 of these high-waisted and flattering yoga pants have been bought in the last month — was $36, now $26!

11. Simple Sundress: If you get one dress this summer, make it this simple sundress that has spaghetti straps, a smocked bodice and tiered skirt — was $50, now $35!

12. Very Versatile: With its minimal design, this two-piece set can be styled in so many ways, whether that’s with heels and jewelry or sandals and a hat — was $40, now $36!

13. Outstandingly Oversized: The beauty of an oversized T-shirt like this one is that it’s not only comfier but also has a casually-cool look — was $26, now $15!

14. Stylish Skirt: We love the way this maxi skirt has a uniquely tiered design that’s asymmetrical and so still stylish — was $37, now $26!

15. Dreamy in Denim: A big trend of summer 2024, this denim dress features a babydoll silhouette, a button-up design and collared neck — was $45, now $38!

16. Say Yes to Stripes: Giving rich lake mom vibes, this dress has a nautical striped design, a knit fabric and square neckline — was $36, now $30!

17. Take the Tank: With a racerback design, a soft and stretchy fabric and halter neckline, this bodysuit makes a great wardrobe basic — was $36, now $15!

18. Not Just Jeans: Flattering for everybody, these jeans have a mid-rise waist, a stretchy fabric and flare-leg design — was $35, now $19!