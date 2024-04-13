Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to spring, nothing beats a flouncy dress that can rise to any occasion. Think about it: one shoulder options, sheer takes and bohemian chic-inspired designs all pop out during the season and help Us feel our best. But often, finding beautiful spring dresses that don’t break the bank and take a sizable portion of your check on one purchase can become disheartening and tedious. But have no fear: you have Us to help lead the way to Amazon’s sale section.

Whether you’re looking for a flowy maxi or an edgy mini, we found 17 spring dresses that are on sale and are under $17! Nevertheless, if you’re eager to feel the spring vibes and let the sun and wind flow through your ensemble, read on to see our favorite spring dresses on sale now!

1. One Shoulder Regalia: This one shoulder sundress pairs perfectly with sandals or heels for a formal moment. It has a subdued floral pattern that does a little talking but won’t overpower your accessories or shoes — just $15!

2. Sheer Volume: For those who prefer volume and drama, this sheer puff sleeve pleated dress is perfect for any upcoming spring or summer event. It’s so breezy and feels like something Blanche Devereaux from The Golden Girls would’ve wore — just $15!

3. Cocktail Ready: This one shoulder short sleeve bodycon dress is perfect for a cocktail party or a wedding. If you like the free feeling of a one-shoulder silhouette along with a little coverage, this one is for you — just $15!

4. Sleek And Smooth: Calling all the satin queens! You’ll love this long puff sleeve satin dress because it’ll help you float effortlessly into any room without much fuss. The satin material of the dress, along with its adorable belt, can help give you a luxe, streamlined appearance — just $15!

5. Cutouts and Slits: This long sleeve bodycon dress has a chic cutout and slit for a fashion-forward option that adds a little but not too much, if you catch my drift — just $15!

6. Drama Queen! This swiss dot belted bishop sleeve dress has plenty of drama and refinement to become your new spring go-to thanks to its billowing sleeves — just $10!

7. Everyday Essential: This swing tiered dress is a minimal, classic garment that you can lounge around in or throw on while running errands — just $15!

8. KIRUNDO Women Polka Dot Ruffle Cocktail Dress — just $16!

9. Satin Elegance: Weddings are an optimal moment to dress your best, and this satin midi dress can help you do just that due to its tie waist and short sleeves. A-line dresses scream grace and taste and this one comes right below the knee for a truly elegant look — just $15!

10. Bold and Ruffled: This ruffle swing dress is short and flowy but pronounced enough to be a true show stopper. You’ll love its intricate neckline that helps to add volume and it’s mini style allows for your body to breathe — just $15!

11. Closet Staple: If you need a flexible dress that allows you to be comfy whenever, this long sleeve bodycon dress is right up your alley — just $13!

12. It Has Pockets! Nothing beats a dress that comes with pockets, and this cute, simple sundress has them and allows you to carry more to keep your hands free of your necessities — was $27, now just $15!

13. Party Over Here: This bodycon ruched mini dress has a cute ruffled neckline and hemline that will help you dance the night away — just $13!

14. Flow On: This kaftan is perfect for vacation or a pool day and it’ll catch a breeze nicely that allows you to really strut your stuff and feel yourself — just $15!

15. Bloom! For those who prefer flirty silhouettes, tie one shoulder floral dress works well for date night or a night out with the girls — just $15!

16. Wild Thing: This split maxi dress is casual but elevated enough for the beach or a wedding — just $15!

17. Girl Next Door: This floral smocked dress has a ’90s girls next door energy about itself that you could easily rock with Dr. Martens boots or strappy sandals — just $16!