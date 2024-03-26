Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Spring dresses are a dime a dozen, but finding ones that are actually flattering for your body type? Well, that’s a whole other story. If you’ve been on the hunt for a dress that actually flatters your tummy in all of the right ways — but still has a fun spring vibe — look no further. We’ve rounded up 17 beautiful and flattering spring dresses with tummy control.
Whether you’re needing a more formal dress for a spring wedding or even a casual T-shirt dress for a low-key weekend, we’ve found a style for you. We’ve included everything from denim styles to floral styles, mini lengths to maxi lengths and everything in between. Keep scrolling to let Us help you find a new tummy-control spring dress you’ll feel extra confident in.
1. Wonderfully Wrapped: One easy way to accentuate the waist is with a wrap dress like this one that features a belted waist, pleated hem and ruffle sleeves — was $52, now $44!
2. Better Belted: You’ll never have to worry about adding a belt to this sleeveless midi style, as it already has one built in — was $178, now $100!
3. Really Ruched: One of the most curve-flattering styles, this midi dress features a ruched bodice design, belted waist, short sleeves and a collared V-neck — $53!
4. Very Vintage: A modern take on a vintage style, this midi dress features a cute, tied bow at the chest, puff sleeves and a front button closure — $98!
5. Dreamy Denim: Flatter your curves with this beautiful denim shirtdress that has a ruched bodice, tied waist and front button closures — was $32, now $24!
6. Trendy and Tiered: If you love this tiered midi dress, grab it in all of the colors. (There are 28 to choose from!) — was $59, now $50!
7. All Tied Up: If you’re looking for a style that’ll easily transition into the summer months, check out this dress. It’s a mini length with long sleeves and a tied waist — $99!
8. Boho Beauty: Try a boho dress on for size with this midi style that features a tiered skirt, puff sleeves and crew neckline — was $61, now $48!
9. Pop the Collar: This midi dress from Revolve is flattering for the tummy, but it will also accentuate your face, as it features a collar that’ll help draw attention to it — $89!
10. Casual but Cute: Perfect for a laid-back weekend, this casual mini dress features a ruched, tied waist, T-shirt-style fabric and sleeveless design — $30!
11. Floral, Flowy: We can guarantee that this A-line midi dress will be cute, but it will also be comfortable as it’s made with a breathable, soft and stretchy polyester-spandex fabric — $34!
12. Ravishing Ruffles: Flatter both the tummy and the arms in this midi dress that has short ruffled sleeves, a tie waist and a flowy hem — was $61, now $48!
13. Must-Have Maxi: Great for both the beach or a casual date night, this maxi dress is made of a soft and stretchy fabric and has a flowy design. It even has pockets — was $37, now $32!
14. Show the Shoulder: Show off a shoulder in this chic, off-the-shoulder midi dress that would be perfect for both work and happy hour drinks — was $59, now $40!
15. Darling and Draped: Do a dress a little differently with this draped midi dress, featuring a layer that almost covers the tummy entirely — was $38, now $25!
16. Formal Flair: Black tie affair on the schedule? Check out this midi dress that’s formal enough for fancier events and features an elegant wrap bodice, ruffled shoulder and several color options — $55!
17. Beautiful Bell Sleeve: A versatile style, this midi bell sleeve dress could be worn with everything from heels for work to sandals for a lake party — $33!