Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The only thing better than your favorite cozy and chic lounge set? A cozy and chic lounge dress! What makes dresses just a cut above lounge sets is their easy-to-throw-on design and ability to make you feel like you’re wearing a literal blanket while still looking effortlessly stylish. And while there are many of them on the market, we’ve rounded up 17 of the very best picks that start at just $15.

We picture these dresses as great for days when you hit the snooze alarm too many times or bad weather days when you just want to stay comfortable while still looking like you put in some effort. But they’re also great for wine nights with the girls or Sunday afternoons curled up reading a new book. We’ve found lightweight styles that can be paired with sandals in the summer and maxi styles that can be warmed up with boots in the winter. We also have dresses that can be worn for the seasons in between. Keep reading to shop our top favorite finds!

Related: 24 Rich Mom Fashion Deals to Shop During Amazon’s Big Spring Sale We’re all trying to dress like wealthy soccer moms living in the Hamptons… aren’t we? Some rich moms rock bold luxury items while others follow a more quiet luxury vibe — the latter is so trendy right now! We want the stealth wealth look but not the price, so we sifted through Amazon’s Big Spring […]

1. Light as Air: Made with Spanx’s proprietary AirEssentials fabric, this dress may be the comfiest you’ve ever worn. It also has a short-sleeve maxi design that can even be worn to work — $138!

2. Boho Chic: Featuring contrast buttons, waffle-knit fabric and oversized fit, this midi dress gives pricey boho vibes for a fraction of the cost — $15!

3. Trendy and Tied: Perfect for hot summer days, this mini T-shirt dress has a flattering, ruched tie detail that flatters the waist line — was $40, now $32!

4. A Shopper Favorite! With over 5,900 five-star ratings from shoppers, we know you’ll love this lightweight maxi T-shirt dress too — was $53, now $30!

5. Throw it On! Thanks to its loose design, this midi dress will be easy to throw on in a rush — $50!

6. For Long Sleeve Lovers: Though this long-sleeve midi dress has a slim fit design that could be dressed up with heels, it’s still made of a soft rib-knit fabric you can cozy up in — was $99, now $50!

7. Top-Rated! With a simple but cute short-sleeve maxi design and soft, stretchy fabric, we can see why this dress has a whopping 16,800+ five-star ratings from shoppers — was $43, now $30!

Related: 17 Loose-Fitting Dresses That Will Make You Appear Taller (and Richer) Let’s dress up! A perfect dress is the ultimate confidence boost — especially when it makes you look and feel both richer and taller. To be clear, grabbing a dress like this doesn’t have to mean shopping high-end, expensive picks. We can help you get this aesthetic for less! For Us, warm weather means staying cute […]

8. Two-in-One: This dress makes it look like you put in way more effort than you did with its two-in-one design that looks like it has a sweatshirt on top and a flowy skirt on the bottom — was $46, now $33!

9. Extended Sweatshirt: Basically an extension of your favorite sweatshirt, this mini dress features a cozy fleece fabric, crew neckline and pockets — was $28, now $27!

10. Striped Sundress: Go from lounging on a beach to lounging on the couch in this cute-but-cozy midi dress that features nautical-style horizontal stripes — $28!

11. Must-Have Mini: Wear this cotton, ribbed mini dress from Reformation on hot summer days with sandals and jewelry or layer it with a jacket and tennis shoes in the spring — $178!

12. Has a Hoodie: If you’re a hoodie lover, you’ll definitely want to check out this dress that features a hood, cozy rib-knit fabric and a midi length, perfect for cuddling in — was $50, now $27!

13. Lots of Lengths: Not only does this midi dress from Abercrombie come in a comfortable, classic T-shirt design, it also comes in three different lengths (petite, regular and tall), so you can find the one that’ll fit you best — $70!

14. Fabulously Flowy: Made with an extra flowy, oversized silhouette, this dress will feel like you’re wearing a blanket, but it doesn’t sacrifice on style — $20!

15. Make It a Maxi: Though this dress has a relaxed soft fabric, it has a slim-fit maxi design that could be dressed up with heels and jewelry for a date night — was $37, now $16!

16. Formal Flair: A trendy style, this midi dress has a scooped neck, A-line silhouette and flared skirt that could even be used for more formal occasions, but is still made of a soft rayon fabric — $41!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

17. Summertime Secret: Make this mini dress your summertime secret for staying cool and comfortable while also looking stylish — was $40, now $34!