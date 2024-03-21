Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As the saying goes, “You don’t know what you got ’til it’s gone,” and that couldn’t be more true when it comes to pockets. They may not always make the top of the priority list when it comes to clothes, but boy do you miss them when they’re not there. To ensure you don’t have to choose between a good piece of clothing and pockets, we found 18 dresses, lounge sets and leggings that fit the bill — and they’re all on sale during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale!

Whether you’re in the market for a new set to lounge in or want to find a fresh frock for spring, these pocket-packed pieces are all going to slay the game. Read on for our picks!

Dresses

1. Make it a Maxi: Like an extension of your favorite T-shirt, this maxi dress is classic and comfortable style and pairs with just about anything — was $33, now $26!

2. Spring Stripes: Made with horizontal stripes, this mini T-shirt dress has a slight nautical-style theme that’s perfect for the spring-to-summer transition — was $48, now $30!

3. Two-in-One: Allowing you to look like you put effort into your outfit (even if you didn’t), this midi dress has the appearance of a T-shirt tucked into a flowy skirt — was $38, now $35!

4. Lightweight and Stretchy: Simple but chic, this midi dress features short sleeves, a crew neckline, a flare waist and a soft and stretchy fabric — was $33, now $30!

5. Lovely LBD: If you love a good LBD moment, you’ll definitely want to check out this midi style that features spaghetti straps, an A-line silhouette and, of course, pockets — was $39, now $18!

6. We Love a Wrap: This midi dress has a flattering wrap design, V-neckline and cinched waist that’s ideal for everything from beach days to date nights — was $46, now $22!

Loungesets

7. A Bestseller! Made with a fun ribbed fabric, half-zip sweatshirt style and cozy polyester fabric, we can see why this lounge set is an Amazon bestseller – was $53, now $37!

8. So, So Soft! This may look like a cute jogger set, but it’s made of a cozy and breathable fabric that feels just like pajamas — was $43, now $34!

9. Has a Hoodie: Not only does this set have a front pocket to keep your hands warm, it also has a hoodie to keep your head warm — was $70, now $60!

10. To Die For Tie Dye: If you’re a fan of tie-dye garments, you’ll certainly want to check out this set that comes in a few tie-dye prints — was $47, now $41!

11. Easy and Breezy: This lounge set features a button-up top and matching shorts, both made of lightweight and breathable rayon fabric, ideal for hot summer days — was $40, now $33!

12. Easy, but Elevated: Pair this set with a chic belt and some minimal jewelry and voila! You have a cozy lounge set that still looks incredibly chic — was $49, now $35!

Leggings

13. A Good Deal! Not only are these leggings on sale right now, they also come in a three-pack, providing you with three for the price of one — was $26, now $23!

14. Shopper-Loved: With thousands of five-star ratings, we know you’ll want to reach for these four-way stretch leggings daily — was $26, now $20!

15. Cute Crossover: These leggings have a cute, crossover waist detail that’s also flattering for the tummy — was $28, now $24!

16. Cue the Compression: Not only are compression leggings like these incredibly flattering, they’re also a healthy choice for workouts since they help to increase blood flow and stabilize your muscles — was $34, now $20!

17. Cute and Cropped: An Amazon bestseller, these leggings feature a cropped length and a pocket on each side — was $30, now $20!

18. Pretty Patterns: Bring some extra style to your workouts with these leggings that come in tons of cute patterns — was $23, now $20!