Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Shop With Us

10 of the Best Name Brand Fashion Deals in the Amazon Big Spring Sale

By
amazon-big-spring-sale-name-brands
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is going strong! This massive shopping event lasts through March 25 and features deals on basically every type of item you can think of. We're covering all of our faves on Shop With Us!

We're hitting all different categories. Right now, we're diving into designer and name brand fashion. This is a fantastic chance to nab brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein on sale. See 10 of our must-see picks below!

Tommy Hilfiger Lightweight Gauze Notch Collar Popover Shirt
You save: 65%

Tommy Hilfiger Lightweight Gauze Notch Collar Popover Shirt

$21$60
  • Description

This shirt sings spring!

See it!
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Faux Leather Blazer
You save: 51%

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Faux Leather Blazer

$79$159
  • Description

The ultimate cool girl layer!

See it!
BlankNYC Knit Top Pullover Sweater
You save: 40%

BlankNYC Knit Top Pullover Sweater

$71$118
  • Description

Cozy and chic to a T!

See it!
Swarovski Attract Pendant Necklace
You save: 24%

Swarovski Attract Pendant Necklace

$53$69
  • Description

Sparkle and shine!

See it!
Levi's Women's Baggy Trucker Jacket
You save: 38%

Levi’s Women’s Baggy Trucker Jacket

$67$108
  • Description

This two-tone design levels up a classic style!

See it!

Calvin Klein Bralette
You save: 51%

Calvin Klein Bralette

$15$30
  • Description

Possibly the most iconic bralette in the world!

See it!
DKNY Stripe Logo Tee
You save: 40%

DKNY Stripe Logo Tee

$24$40
  • Description

Why opt for a plain tee when you could wear DKNY?

See it!
Gap Flutter Mini Dress
You save: 81%

Gap Flutter Mini Dress

$7$40
  • Description

Pretty in pink!

See it!
Fossil Scarlette Mini Quartz Three-Hand Watch
You save: 40%

Fossil Scarlette Mini Quartz Three-Hand Watch

$78$130
  • Description

It's definitely the best time to pick up this watch!

See it!
Columbia Pardon My Trench Rain Jacket
You save: 28%

Columbia Pardon My Trench Rain Jacket

$72$100
  • Description

Your new go-to for April showers!

See it!

Looking for something else? Explore more Amazon Fashion here and check out the rest of the Big Spring Sale here!

Instagram star Alexandra Lapp in France for inspiration.

